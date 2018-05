Inside Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 20-Year Marriage: From Divorce Rumors to How They Met

In 2013, Pinkett Smith told HuffPost Live, “I’ve always told Will, ‘You can do whatever you want as long as you can look at yourself in the mirror and be OK. Because at the end of the day, Will is his own man. I’m here as his partner, but he is his own man. He has to decide who he wants to be and that’s not for me to do for him. Or vice versa.”

When some interpreted the comment to mean that the duo have an open marriage, she clarified on Facebook, “Should we be married to individuals who can not be responsible for themselves and their families within their freedom? Should we be in relationships with individuals who we can not entrust to their own values, integrity, and LOVE…for us??? Here is how I will change my statement…Will and I BOTH can do WHATEVER we want, because we TRUST each other to do so. This does NOT mean we have an open relationship…this means we have a GROWN one.”

She added, “[Will is] my best friend. He’s been by my side through some of the most difficult parts of my life. And so that’s something you can never take away.”