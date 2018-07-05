Will and Jada Pinkett Smith Call Themselves 'Life Partners' Rather Than Married — Here's Why

Will Smith is opening up about his strong relationship with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The actor appeared on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast, during which he revealed that he sees his longterm relationship with Pinkett Smith as so much more than just a marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he explained on the show. “Where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, you know what I mean, and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”

The stars married in 1997 and have two children — Jaden, 19, and Willow, 17. Will also has a son, 25-year-old Trey, with ex-wife Sheree Fletcher.

Continued Smith, 49, on the podcast, “This right now is the best time in my life, ever, I’ve never been happier.”

Pinkett Smith, 46, also opened up about their marriage on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 shortly before Father’s Day last month.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” the Girls Trip actress said.

“Because we are family — take out all that whole marriage, relationship, crap — at the end of the day, Will and I are family, I’m going to hold him down,” she added. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

Pinkett Smith shared more about her special relationship with the actor with NBC’s Megyn Kelly on TODAY in early June.

“We have a very, very, very, unique partnership and it’s really great because when you get to a place where you can love someone and allow them to be exactly who they are,” Pinkett Smith said.

“Through my journey, [I have] learned to love him in the most pure way and love everything that comes with that and he’s learning to do the same,” she added.