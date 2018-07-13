Will Smith may have just won the #InMyFeelingsChallenge.

While many celebrities have recorded their choreography skills on their cell phones for the challenge, the actor took it up a notch by dancing on top of Budapest’s Széchenyi Chain Bridge — complete with a drone!

“Last day in Budapest. I woke up #InMyFeelings I’ma Keep It 💯… I was TERRIFIED up there. That’s why my dance moves is all STIFF! Haha #InMyFeelingsChallenge #DoTheShiggy,” Smith captioned his version.

It’s safe to say that Smith, 49, is now the shiggy-dancing champion — and Drake is here for it.

“Wow the video is done,” the rapper, 31, wrote in the comments section of Smith’s post. (The official music video for “In My Feelings” has yet to be released.)

RELATED: Will Smith Is the Fresh Prince of Instagram with 17 Million Followers — Here Are His Best Posts

“You killed this,” Smith’s son Jaden Smith also commented, adding, “I’m Done dad.”

Justin Timberlake also wrote, “FTW!,” while Ciara, who released an equally great #InMyFeelingsChallenge video from Cape Town, said, “You are Legend.”

Smith is the latest star to take part in the viral dance craze set to Drake‘s single “In My Feelings” off his new album, Scorpion.

Drake Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kevin Hart, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Sterling K. Brown and more have showcased their versions on social media.

Actor and comedian Shoker, also known for creating his “The Shiggy Show,” came up with the #InMyFeelingsChallenge on June 29.

Shoker also acknowledged Smith’s epic dance video, writing, “Awww man lets go.”