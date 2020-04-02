Will Smith Is Hosting a New Quibi Stand-Up Comedy Series This Joka

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty

Will Smith is joining the star-studded Quibi crew.

The actor, 51, is set to host a new stand-up comedy series, This Joka, for Quibi, a mobile-only platform that launches April 6.

This Joka features a wide range of comedians from those who are up-and-coming to established pros and even legendary talents in the 16-episode series.

The series will have stand-up sets, as well as one-on-one conversations between Smith and comedians set in popular locations around Las Vegas.

“Will’s love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from, and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent,” said Terence Carter, co-president of Westbrook Studios which is producing the show. “The goal of This Joka isn’t just to laugh, but to find the universal human truths behind the laughter.”

This Joka is the latest show to get picked up by Quibi, short for “quick bites,” which has been backed by multiple A-list talents including Jennifer Lopez, Steve Spielberg, Zac Efron and more.

Emmy-winning actress Lena Waithe will host her own sneaker show titled You Ain’t Got These while director Del Toro, 54, will release a “modern zombie story,” THR reported.

PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive Idris Elba is set to star alongside Ken Block on a stunt-driving series, while Spielberg, 72, will work on a horror series that viewers can only watch at night, Vanity Fair reported.

Lopez, 50, will also hit the phone screen with her own show titled Thanks a Million — Lopez and nine others will choose an influential person from their early lives and give them $100,000 each, as long as that person passes down $50,000 to a similar person and that person hands off $25,000 and so on, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Quibi videos are expected to be short, but will still tell long-form stories just over a longer period of time.

Quibi official launches April 6 and is offering new users a limited-time 90-day free trial offer upon sign-up online. After its launch, users will pay $4.99 to access the platform with advertising or $7.99 without it per month. It’s set to feature 7,000 pieces of content at launch, according to Vanity Fair. It will also feature both vertical and horizontal video, Thrillist reported.