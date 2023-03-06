Will Smith Has 'Tried Unsuccessfully to Make Amends' with Chris Rock: He Is 'Still Remorseful' (Source)

Chris Rock addressed Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap in his live-streamed Netflix special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Linda Marx
Linda Marx

Linda is a longtime contributor to PEOPLE in entertainment, politics, sports, fashion, design, travel and business.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 6, 2023 12:19 PM
PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Chris Rock of 'Fargo' attends the FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images); HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
Chris Rock; Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

Will Smith is still intent on repairing his relationship with Chris Rock, a source tells PEOPLE.

A year after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy Awards where Smith struck Rock onstage, Rock addressed the assault in his live Netflix comedy special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage on Saturday, asserting he "is not a victim."

A source tells PEOPLE that Smith, 54, has "felt terrible for so long" about smacking Rock at the Oscars. "He's tried unsuccessfully to make amends in the best way he could with Chris," adds the source.

"But beyond that, family is important to him and [Smith] leaned on them" in the aftermath of the incident, the source says. "It all has helped him look inside and mature. He is better but still remorseful."

"Will listened to those who tried to help him and feels that he has become a better person," the source continues.

Chris Rock LIVE: Selective Outrange. Chris Rock at the Hippodrome Theater in Baltimore. Cr. Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix © 2023
Kirill Bichutsky/Netflix

During Rock's comedy special on Saturday, which was filmed at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore and made for Netflix's first-ever live broadcast, the comedian, 58, closed his show by focusing on the Oscars slap and applied the special's title to Smith as he slammed him and his marriage.

But Rock's scathing jokes in his Netflix comedy special about Will and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith may widened the rift even further.

"Will Smith practices selective outrage," Rock said in his stand-up routine, adding of the Oscars slap: "Everybody that really knows knows I had nothing to do with that s---. I didn't have any 'entanglements.' "

Rock was referring to back in July 2020, when Jada, 51, opened up about having an "entanglement" with singer August Alsina years ago while she and Will were on a break. She explained at the time that she and Will eventually were able to repair their relationship, saying at the time: "We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love."

Chris Rock; Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Livingston/Getty
Chris Rock; Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty; David Livingston/Getty

The couple, who wed in 1997, did an episode of Jada's Red Table Talk show to discuss the situation.

Rock said during the special that "everybody in the world" called Will a "bitch" after the "entanglement" news and added that he tried to reach out to him about it but claimed Will didn't pick up.

The comedian then went on to repeatedly call Will a "bitch." He then joked: "Everybody. And who's he hit? Me, a n---- he knows he can beat. That is some bitch-ass s---."

