Will Smith 'Very Happy' with Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Constant Support' After Oscars Fallout: Source

Over the weekend, the pair were spotted out in public together for the first time since the March 27 Oscars incident

Published on August 15, 2022 11:53 AM
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith. Photo: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. / SplashNews.com

Will Smith is leaning on wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

On Saturday, the couple were spotted out in Malibu, their first public sighting together since the March 27 Oscars incident, when Will struck Chris Rock onstage over a joke made about Jada, who lives with alopecia, and her shaved head.

The outburst led to months of fallout for Best Actor–winner Will, 53, who resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was banned from attending Academy events for 10 years.

A source tells PEOPLE, "Will is doing good. He spends a lot of time with Jada. He is very happy about her constant support. They are very close and back each other up. Family is everything to them."

Will feels like he "learned a lot in the past few months," the source adds.

Jada Pinkett Smith, <a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a>, Chris Rock
From left: Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Chris Rock. David Livingston/Getty; Karwai Tang/Getty; Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The King Richard actor posted an apology video on his social media accounts July 29, explaining that night and apologizing directly to Rock, 57, and his family. He claimed he had reached out to Rock privately and that he received a message back that Rock was "not ready to talk" and would "reach out" when he was.

In the video, Will also clarified that Jada, 50, did not play a part in his Oscars outburst. (Will explained in a statement days after the Oscars that the punchline about Jada was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")

"I made a choice on my own from my own experiences, from my history with Chris. Jada had nothing to do with it," he said in the video. "I'm sorry, babe. I want to say sorry to my kids and my family for the heat that I've brought on all of us."

RELATED VIDEO: Oscars Producer Will Packer Responds to Will Smith's Public Apology: 'He's Being So Transparent'

In his video, Will said he "spent the last three months replaying and understanding the complexities and nuances of what happened." He added, "I'm not gonna try to unpack all of that right now, but I can say to you there was no part of me that thought that was the right way to behave in that moment."

Jada addressed the incident on an episode of her Red Table Talk show, saying, "About Oscar night: My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile. With the state of the world today, we need 'em both, and we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years — and that's [to] keep figuring out this thing called life together."

