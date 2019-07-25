Will Smith is facing his toughest opponent yet — himself.

Smith stars in Ang Lee’s Gemini Man, an action thriller in which an aging super-assassin is hunted down by an exact clone of himself, just 25 years younger.

RELATED: Will Smith Is Ready for Action on Bad Boys for Life Set With Martin Lawrence in Miami

The trailer follows as the younger clone is confused about his target, who seems to know all of his moves before he makes them. When the two men finally come face-to-face, they realize that they are being pit against each other by the same agency they work for.

The actor, 50, plays both his younger and current self thanks to jaw-dropping technology that de-aged him back to his early twenties.

“Thanks to incredible new digital technology, not only can we finally see both younger and older Will Smith embodied together on screen, but we can also experience the story in a deeply immersive way,” Lee (Brokeback Mountain) said of the film via a press statement, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“The physical challenges of making this film have been the most demanding of my career,“ Smith added.

Gemini Man is out in theaters Oct. 11.