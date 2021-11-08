Will Smith Gave Cash Bonuses to His King Richard Costars: Report

Will Smith gifted his King Richard costars with cash bonuses after Warner Bros. changed the release plan for the film

Will Smith was feeling generous on the set of his upcoming film, King Richard.

The actor and producer gifted cash bonuses to his costars on the acclaimed drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Oscar nominee was reportedly paid as much as $40 million for the film and personally wrote checks out to his costars including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play his daughters in the film, as well as Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis, among others, THR reports.

Smith gave out the gifts after Warner Bros. changed the release plan for the upcoming movie to debut simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service HBO Max on Nov. 19, the outlet reported. A source told THR that Smith's bonus was on top of what the actors already received from Warner Bros. as compensation for the HBO Max release strategy.

Smith produced and stars in the movie as Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena.

A rep for Smith did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

King Richard follows the Williams family's start in the sport and their rise to ground-breaking champions status.

Smith has received early praise for his role as Richard, with critics who saw the film in early screenings tapping him as a possible Oscars contender.

The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg tweeted that he "choked up" during the film, calling King Richard "the most amazing story, told so well," and adding, "Will Smith is gonna be hard to beat."

Critic Scott Mantz agreed, tweeting, "KING RICHARD: Excellent film! A rousing, feel-good crowd-pleaser about the rise of tennis superstars Venus & Serena Williams! Oscar noms for #WillSmith (Lead Actor) & #AunjanueEllis (Supp Actress), maybe Best Pic! Loved from start to finish!"