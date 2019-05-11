Will Smith Says He Felt 'Trapped by Being Will Smith' Before Turning 50: I Was 'Marked By Fear'

Will Smith is determined to conquering his fears after turning 50 in September.

The Aladdin star opened up about completing his bucket list of dangerous stunts while on the Graham Norton Show on Friday saying, “A huge part of my childhood was marked by fear and a huge part of my drive in life was marked by fear.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You can generate great things, you can succeed and win, but you can never really be happy if you’re scared,” Smith said, via Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Smith explained that while he was blessed with a great career and family, he still “felt trapped by being Will Smith.”

“I have kids so I can’t do that, or I’m famous so I can’t say that, or people look at me so I can’t behave like that,” Smith said, explaining how he felt restricted by his lifestyle.

Will Smith Jim Spellman/WireImage

He continued, “So, part of the bucket list was to give myself the freedom to do all the things that I had put in my mind that I couldn’t do. I’m not being adventurous and I’ve always wanted to be that.”

RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits She Got ‘Hostile’ with Women Who Crossed a Line with Will Smith

Smith has shared his adventures on his new Facebook Watch show Will Smith’s Bucket List. He kicked off the series with a skydiving trip featuring his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and his sons Trey, 26, and Jaden, 20.

In September, when he celebrated his 50th birthday, Smith admitted he was terrified of jumping over the Grand Canyon.

Wise words from #WillSmith, give yourself the freedom to do all of the things you want to do. #TheGNShow — Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) May 10, 2019

“I’ve had an interesting relationship with fear my whole life. [When I was younger, my family and I], we drove to the Grand Canyon and I remember having a deeply meaningful experience of how beautiful it was but I was terrified of walking to the edge,” he said. “All my family walked up to the edge but I stayed back, too scared to take in the beauty. I’ve made it a point in my life to attack anything that I’m scared of.”

RELATED VIDEO: Watch Will Smith Bungee Jump Out of Helicopter Into Grand Canyon for 50th Birthday

“I hate being scared,” Smith added. “When the guys at Yes Theory challenged me [to bungee jump] I said, ‘Damn it,’ because I hate being scared.”

Once he was back on the ground, Smith couldn’t stop raving about the experience, telling his family upon seeing them, “Nothing, nothing will ever be scarier than that. It goes from complete, absolute terror to the most magnificent bliss you’ve ever felt in your life.”