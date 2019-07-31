Will Smith Swaps His Face Onto Wife Jada Pinkett in Hilarious Video as Kevin Hart and More React

Will Smith clearly wants in on all the fun wife Jada Pinkett Smith is having.

Smith, 50, posted a hilarious video on Instagram with his face swapped onto Pinkett Smith, 47, during a recent Red Table Talk episode of her hit Facebook Watch show.

The clip also includes Pinkett Smith’s mom Adrienne and Stephen Curry’s mom Sonya, with Pinkett Smith amazed at how great Sonya looks at 53 years old. The funny clip seamlessly doctors Smith’s face onto Pinkett Smith’s body as she praises Curry and the other women laugh along.

And even Smith’s famous friends thought it was hilarious.

“N—–!!!!! Game over!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 ok n—- you win!” Jamie Foxx commented, while Kevin Hart commented with a series of laughing-crying emojis.

Director Michael Bay also got in on the fun with a jab at Smith and his looks from their previous work together on the Bad Boys movies.

“Will you are so funny!!! You look so much better then you did when we did Bad Boys!” Bay commented.

Speaking recently to PEOPLE, Pinkett Smith said never doubted her love for Smith or their devotion to their kids. But over the course of their now 21-year marriage, she nearly reached a breaking point.

“It just felt like loss,” Pinkett Smith said in PEOPLE’s cover story, in which she, daughter Willow, 18, and mom Adrienne, 65, discuss their family’s unbreakable bond.

“There was too much concentration on what was happening externally, and the family unit itself wasn’t getting the attention and care that I felt we needed.”

One thing that was clear — she believed she and Will had the tools, and the love, to get to a healthy place and keep the family together.

“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick,” she said. “I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.”

Their last few years have been among some of their very best.

“The journey between Will and me… we have come to such a beautiful place,” she said, crediting Red Table for helping her define and share her truth. “I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.”