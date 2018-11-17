Will Smith Wishes Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino a Happy Birthday: 'Best Baby Mama Ever!'

Will Smith still has a lot of love for his ex-wife!

On Friday, Will, 50, wished Sheree Zampino a happy 51st birthday on Instagram.

“Happy Bday, @shereezampino. #BestBabyMamaEver! 🙂 I Love You, Ree-Ree,” Smith captioned the tribute, which was a throwback photo of the exes with their infant son Trey, now 26.

While many fans raved about his dedication to Zampino, comedian Chris Rock jokingly mention Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Wow. You have a very understanding wife,” Rock, 53, wrote in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Zampino commented, “Aww thank you baby daddy! I love you back! And thank you @treysmith0011 for being the reason we came together. And to @jadapinkettsmith for being an understanding, secure and absolutely AMAZING wife, mother, bonus-mom and co-parenting partner!”

Also on Friday, the Red Table Talk star, 47, wished Zampino a happy birthday with a heartwarming shout-out on Instagram, which showed the pair bursting into laughter.

“Happy Birthday @shereezampino! Whew Chile! It’s been a hell of a journey between us and I’m grateful! You have been the provider of many ego deaths and profound lessons. And through it all, I’m so happy we’ve found space to laugh together, cry together and share joy together within our blended family. You’ve been a gift. I’m wishing you the world,” Pinkett Smith wrote.

In May, Pinkett Smith and Zampino sat down for an episode of Red Table Talk and opened up about their relationship.

“Do you remember that conversation we had on the phone that one time?” the actress asked Zampino. “They were fighting words.”

Sheree said she had called the house to speak with her then-3-year-old son Trey when Jada answered the phone.

“Very few times in my life I can recall being checked real hard where I didn’t have nothing to say,” Zampino said. “But you weren’t out of line. You basically let me know, ‘I don’t really appreciate your tone.’ And you hung up on me.”

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith and their children Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

When Zampino called back, things only escalated. “I happened to say, ‘B—- you living in the house I picked out,” she recalled. “You said, ‘It’s my house now.’ “

Pinkett Smith said things got so heated that her husband had to step in. “Will Smith let me have it,” said Jada. “His take was, ‘That is Trey’s mother and that’s just not your place.’ “

And it seems his words really sunk in. Zampino said the next time the women saw each other, they made an effort to mend their relationship. “You would always say Re, I apologize,” Zampino said. “You always owned it. Thank you for that.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith with Sheree Zampino Bryan Steffy/WireImage

On a different episode of Red Table Talk in October, Smith stopped by and revealed he fell in love with his now-wife while he was still married to Zampino.

“[I] had to get up from dinner when I had a realization that I wasn’t with the person I was supposed to be with… I was sitting in a stall and I was crying and laughing uncontrollably, and I knew [Jada] was the woman I was supposed to be with, but I was never getting divorced… I went back out, sat down with Sheree and started going back on with my life,” he said.

Zampino, however, had another idea about their marriage, filing for divorce on Valentine’s Day. Will recalled how he initially refused to go along with it until, she told him, “‘So you’re going to make somebody stay with you who doesn’t love you?” That was the one that got me.’ “

Zampino and Smith divorced in late 1995 before he and Pinkett Smith tied the knot in 1997. The couple shares two children— Jaden, 20, and Willow Smith, 18.