See Will Smith Hilariously Struggle with a Baby Car Seat in a Deleted Scene from Bad Boys for Life

Will Smith‘s Mike Lowrey might need a course in child car seats.

In a PEOPLE exclusive look at a deleted scene from Bad Boys for Life, Lowrey struggles with a car seat as his detective partner Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) watches.

“Easy! The white button,” Burnett says as Lowrey undoes the car seat carrying Burnett’s grandson.

Annoyed, Lowrey says, “I got it, relax! I got it!”

Lowrey, the resident bachelor of Miami where the film takes place, walks inside of a salon in a scene where he looks to drop off Burnett’s grandson with Burnett’s wife and daughter.

“I’m having a day here,” Lowrey tells the receptionist. “I got shot, and there’s an informant I have to get to and my partner is driving slow as a f—. Can you tell me what room the Burnett girls are in?”

As the receptionist tells him where he can find them, he begins walking in that direction. The receptionist, who appears familiar with Lowrey’s ways, gives him one parting shot as he walks away, “Nice mini-van.”

He responds, “Not mine!”

Bad Boys for Life debuted in theaters in January and is currently the highest-grossing film of the year, having earned $204 million in North America alone.

The film is a sequel to 1995’s Bad Boys and 2003’s Bad Boys II and it follows Smith’s and Lawrence’s characters as old-school cops taking down the leader of a Miami drug cartel.

Bad Boys for Life is getting an early digital release on March 31 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD later on April 21.