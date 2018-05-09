Will Smith Posts Video of Him Dancing in Colombia as Wife Jada Reveals She Was Cruel to His Ex

Will Smith knows when to push his kids to step outside their comfort zone

The 49-year-old actor posted a lively compilation video on Instagram of his vacation in Cartagena, Colombia where he’s seen dancing with locals. And in one especially hilarious part, Smith encourages his 19-year-old son Jaden Smith to get down and shake his hips just like dad is doing.

The two are dancing on a boat to what sounds like an instrumental version of Camila Cabello’s hit song “Havana” when the funny exchange goes down. After Smith bends over and starts to twerk, he calls on his son to do the same.

“Dad, I don’t think my hips work that way!” Jaden says before Smith keeps dancing and yells his name over and over again while Jaden laughs.

The post arrives after the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, admitted to previously not being on good terms with his ex-wife, Sheree Fletcher. During the debut episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook talk show Red Table Talk, in which Fletcher appeared as the first guest, the Girls Trip star recalled how her husband had to step in to mend their relationship following a phone argument.

“Will Smith let me have it,” she said.

Smith previously posted a video of the two learning how to dance in Cartagena with Puerto Rican singer Nicky Jam. The actor was in the Latin American country to film the upcoming movie Gemini Man also starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen.

The actor also got some dancing tips from salsa singer Marc Anthony in March while they were hanging out on a boat in Miami.