Will Smith Cries as He Shares 'One of the Most Beautiful Moments' from 'Emancipation' Set

"I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop," Will Smith says in a new Instagram video from the set of Emancipation

Published on November 28, 2022 11:41 AM
Photo: Will Smith/instagram

Will Smith had a profound behind-the-scenes moment captured on the set of Emancipation.

On Sunday, Smith, 54, shared a video on Instagram of himself enjoying a rain storm while taking a break during the making of the Antoine Fuqua-directed film.

"I love the rain, I love how it makes everything stop. It's beautiful," Smith said in the video, as he shed a tear while sitting in a chair underneath an umbrella in the woods.

"It's also a moment I want to find for the character," the actor explained of his character Peter, a man on the run from slave hunters.

"In the middle of all of the hell, he just finds a moment of the beauty of God in nature and realizes that the problem is man," Smith said. "The problem's in the hearts of men, it's not in God's world. God's world is actually beautiful."

"One of the most beautiful moments shooting #emancipation," Smith wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Jamie Foxx, who previously called Smith's performance in Emancipation "incredible," commented on Smith's Instagram post to praise the upcoming movie again.

"Great job in this film my brother!!!! Way to disappear!!" Foxx wrote in a comment on the post.

In Emancipation, Smith stars as Peter, a man whose escape from slavery forces him to rely "on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family" as he runs from slave hunters and through Louisiana on his journey toward freedom.

The upcoming movie is inspired by "the 1863 photos of 'Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly," a synopsis for the movie reads.

One image from the set of photos called "The Scourged Back" shows the man's wounded back after a severe whipping from his enslavers — a photograph that "ultimately contributed to growing public opposition to slavery," according to the synopsis.

The film's Dec. 2 release date qualifies it for the upcoming awards season. Though Smith is banned from attending Academy events for the next 10 years, he is still eligible to be nominated and win at the Academy Awards.

Aside from Smith and Foster, Emancipation also stars Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.

Emancipation premieres in theaters Dec. 2 and begins streaming globally on Apple TV+ Dec. 9.

