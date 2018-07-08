Will Smith Celebrates Jaden's Birthday with Funny Joke About Son's Love Affair with Superhero Suits

Jaden Smith isn’t a teenager anymore!

In honor of his son’s 20th birthday, on Sunday, proud dad Will Smith shared a sweet throwback photo of Jaden smiling from ear to ear while wearing a Spiderman costume.

“Happy Bday, Jaden. 20 Years Old ~ WHOA!” the 49-year-old actor wrote alongside the snap, before playfully addressing his son’s history of dressing up in superhero costumes — even as a young adult.

“And Wait… I don’t know what the big deal was when you wore a White Batman Suit to Prom? You have ALWAYS worn superhero suits on your dates!” he continued.

When Jaden was 16, he infamously wore a Batman suit to Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s wedding — and he went on to recycle a similar look one year later while attending his high school prom.

Jaden went on to tell GQ that he been dressing up like his favorite superheroes since he was a child, and had a very good reason for revisiting the look when he got older.

“I wore the Batman suit to heighten my experience at the wedding and prom which was fun, but also at the wedding I felt as though I needed to protect everyone there and needed to have the proper gear to do so,” he explained.

Jaden’s mom Jada Pinkett Smith also shared a special shout-out to her son.

“Jaden is 20 today and I’m ALL in my feelings about it. I’ve enjoyed watching him get older until the teen dropped off the number lol. You’re still my baby Jaden … I really don’t think that will ever change:) Happy Birthday my love. Thank you for always making my heart smile,” the mother of two wrote on Instagram.

Jaden’s pal Kendall Jenner also wished him a happy birthday, sharing her own series of throwback images in honor of his big day.

“You are a light in everyone’s light” the 22-year-old model wrote alongside a picture of the pair posing together on an airplane. “Keep shining!”

Jenner also shared a photo of the two pals with a group of friends that included her sister — and Jaden’s rumored ex — Kylie Jenner.

“Wowwww, old, but great,” she captioned the photo, adding three orange emoji hearts.

Pinkett Smith, recently opened up about how Jaden and her daughter Willow, 17, were born different.

“Everything is changing but it is beautiful. But I must say, it’s taking some getting used to,” Pinkett Smith said about changing gender norms on an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

“Jaden and Willow have always been different. They were born that way. A lot of people think that it came from my rearing, but no, it just so happened that that’s how they came into the world and I had to get in order. I had to be open enough to receive it,” she continued.