Will Smith Celebrates His 51st Birthday with a Surprise Cake at Gemini Man Premiere

Happy birthday, Will Smith!

The actor turned 51 on Tuesday while appearing at the Budapest premiere of his new movie, Gemini Man. But it wasn’t all work and no play, as the actor was surprised with a birthday cake on the red carpet.

Smith was also celebrated on Instagram by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith with a sweet video and message.

“Happy Birthday, Willard! I never considered you funny. But after many years, I finally get your humor. Thank you for teaching me how to laugh with you and how to laugh at myself,” Pinkett Smith wrote.

RELATED: Will Smith to Star as N.Y.C. Crime Boss Nicky Barnes in Never-Before-Told Story for Netflix

Image zoom Tristan Fewings/Getty

Smith’s been keeping busy in the last year, including the press tour for Gemini Man. He also recently wrapped filming Bad Boys 3 alongside Martin Lawrence, and the two are set to reunite for a future Bad Boys 4 as well.

Smith most recently appeared in Disney’s live-action remake of Aladdin, which became the highest-grossing movie of his career after it crossed $1 billion worldwide.

RELATED: Will Smith Hit 225 Lbs. After Overindulging on Vacation: Family Called Me ‘Pudgemuffin’

The achievement marks the first time director Guy Ritchie and Smith, have been in $1 billion club, despite such hits as Men in Black and Sherlock Holmes. The same goes for newcomers Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott, who played Aladdin and Princess Jasmine, respectively.

“To be in this game as long as I’ve been in this game, and to have my biggest movie at this point in my career, I just want to say thank you,” Smith said in a grateful Instagram post.