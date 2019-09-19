Watch Will Smith Call an 'Emergency' Family Meeting in New Red Table Talk Episode

Will Smith has something so important to tell his family — not even his wife Jada Pinkett Smith knows what it could be.

On Monday’s upcoming episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, the popular talk show, hosted by Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, an “emergency red table” was called, which Pinkett Smith shared, “is a first.”

“Will has called an emergency red table, he called the executive producer himself, brought production together to have a mandatory meeting with his family,” she says in an exclusive teaser for the episode.

The Aladdin actor, 50, yells out to his kids, Jaden, 21, and Willow, 18, in the preview to join the emergency red table, Pinkett Smith noting that the family had “no idea” what the meeting is about.

Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch for all-new episodes on Monday, Sept. 23.

Besides Will, the women are set to be joined this season by guests Chelsea Handler, Alicia Keys and Robyn Crawford in forthcoming episodes, with topics ranging from cultural appropriation and LGBTQ issues to gender equality and addiction, according to Facebook Watch.

Since debuting in 2018, Red Table Talk has been nominated for a Daytime Emmy and won a NAACP award for Outstanding Hosts. It’s also currently nominated for a 2019 People’s Choice Award.

The series earned 7.5 million views in the first 24 hours for its episode featuring guest Jordyn Woods, in which she broke her silence following a cheating scandal involving her, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

In an interview with People NOW in January, Pinkett Smith, 48, opened up about the kinds of conversations she’s looking to have on her show.

“I’m always looking for those topics that people are afraid to bring up,” she said. “Those are the topics that excite me most to bring to the red table.”

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.