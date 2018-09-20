Will Smith Bungee Jumps Down a 355-Foot Waterfall Ahead of His 50th Birthday Grand Canyon Stunt

Will Smith is getting ready to celebrate his 50th birthday next week in a big way: by bungee jumping out of a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. But before he can do that, the actor let fans in on how he’s getting ready for the stunt.

On Thursday, Smith posted a video of his first-ever bungee jump, when his team traveled to Africa’s famous Victoria Falls. The actor revealed he had always wanted to see the 355-foot waterfall in Zimbabwe since he was a child.

“You know, you say ‘yes’ to things long before you actually know what they are,” Smith, 49, says in the video.

Smith then gets to the bridge above the falls and describes how he was strapped into the cord with just simple towels wrapped around his ankles. Although he looks a little nervous, the actor still makes the jump with a GoPro camera in his hand.