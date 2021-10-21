Will Smith stars as Venus and Serena Williams' father, Richard Williams, in King Richard

See Will Smith in Moving King Richard Trailer Featuring Beyoncé's 'Be Alive'

Will Smith's latest film charts the rise of two of the greatest athletes in modern tennis.

A new trailer for King Richard dropped on Thursday, showing Smith, 53, in character as Richard Williams, the father of pro athletes Venus Williams and Serena Williams. While the talented players have conquered the game since going pro, King Richard follows their start in the sport and their rise to champions.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the latest trailer — which features the Beyonce song "Be Alive" — Richard hatches a plan to make his girls the best athletes in the game, promising the sisters will "shake up this world." As he pushes Venus and Serena to train their best and "stick to the plan," they begin to see success in the sport — and others start to take notice.

KING RICHARD Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

When he's told he "just might have the next Michael Jordan" with his talented daughters, Richard insists, "I gots me the next two."

The official King Richard synopsis reads, "Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California's neglected tennis courts—rain or shine—the girls are shaped by their father's unyielding commitment and their mother's balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them."

The description continues, "Based on the true story that will inspire the world, King Richard follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world's greatest sports legends."

KING RICHARD Credit: Chiabella James/Warner Bros. Pictures

King Richard, which comes from director Reinaldo Marcus Green (Joe Bell), also stars Jon Bernthal, Dylan McDermott and Tony Goldwyn.

Smith has received early praise for his role as Richard, with critics who saw the film in early screenings tapping him as a possible Oscars contender.

The Hollywood Reporter's Scott Feinberg tweeted that he "choked up" during the film, calling King Richard "the most amazing story, told so well," and adding, "Will Smith is gonna be hard to beat."

Critic Scott Mantz agreed, tweeting, "KING RICHARD: Excellent film! A rousing, feel-good crowd-pleaser about the rise of tennis superstars Venus & Serena Williams! Oscar noms for #WillSmith (Lead Actor) & #AunjanueEllis (Supp Actress), maybe Best Pic! Loved from start to finish!"