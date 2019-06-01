Will Smith Shares His Aladdin Genie Beauty Tips: 'I Don't Want Kylie Jenner Stealing My Stuff'

Watch out Kylie Jenner, Will Smith also knows a thing or two about makeup!

In a Saturday Instagram video, the 50-year-old actor shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his makeup routine for the role of the Genie in Disney’s live-action version of Aladdin.

“This is my beauty tips and beauty secrets. I don’t want Kylie Jenner stealing my stuff!” he joked, referencing the Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder.

The video, titled “Genie’s Beauty Tips,” shows Smith in his makeup chair as he gives a tutorial on how to use various products, including a rotating brush head that he appears to apply foundation with.

“The brown stuff has nature in it. It goes in a circular motion and then you go in a circular motion,” Smith said, as he rubbed the brush over his face. “You always gotta keep the battery low so it barely works.”

“Oh, and you gotta be careful because it makes you black,” he deadpanned. “And that’s why my skin looks so good.”

Revealing his favorite makeup product to use on set, Smith shared: “The part I hate about not being able to play Genie [anymore] is eyeliner. I really like wearing eyeliner. You see how pretty my eyes are?”

Image zoom Will Smith Will Smith/Instagram

According to Smith’s Aladdin costar Naomi Scott, who plays Princess Jasmine, the comedian kept everyone laughing on set.

“We were just really giggly, we just got the giggles,” the actress told PEOPLE. “And then he always comes out with something that makes it even worse and then you can’t get [the take] back. Those days were great.”

Scott also shared that Smith organized several delicious meals for the cast.

“He would do some really fun things. He would bring different food trucks,” she added. “We had macaroni and cheese and all these different types of mac and cheese, which was amazing.”

Image zoom Will Smith in Aladdin Disney

Smith recently told PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of his film earlier this month that he was “very proud” of the film.

“The number one [thing] that I am proud of are the additions of the Princess Jasmine character,” he continued. “The idea that her character wants to rule. That her father doesn’t have any sons and she doesn’t understand why she can’t be the next in line to rule the kingdom.”

Smith added, “And this is just a time when you know women aren’t allowed to rule in this world.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.