Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children

Will Smith had his loved ones by his side at the Emancipation premiere.

On Wednesday, Will, 54, appeared alongside his entire family at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre for the red-carpet event. The film marks his first release since the Oscars controversy in March.

The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles. Will wore a burgundy tuxedo with a light pink undershirt, similar to his son Trey's look. The 30-year-old, whom Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, sported a dark purple sports coat and lavender t-shirt.

Jaden, 24, chose to match his mom Jada Pinkett Smith and sister Willow as he rocked a tuxedo with prints of black-and-white images.

Will's wife, 51, wore an oversized white turtleneck dress with matching jewelry. Their daughter Willow, 22, wore a black skin-baring dress with silver embellishments.

It was Will's latest appearance as he returns to the spotlight to promote his new film, scheduled to premiere in select theaters on Dec. 2 and begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

On Monday, he appeared on The Daily Show for an interview with host Trevor Noah, during which he said he "just lost it" when talking about the moment he slapped Chris Rock for directing a joke toward his wife at the 94th Academy Awards.

"There's many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it," he said in the interview. "I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through."

"You just don't know what's going on with people," he continued. "And I was going through something that night," emphasizing that it does not justify his behavior.

During his recent press tour, the actor said that he will "absolutely respect" moviegoers who are "not ready" to see the new movie in the wake of the Oscars incident and expressed concerns that his actions at the Oscars will negatively impact the film.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, he told the outlet that the "only discomfort my heart has around" continued fallout from the incident "is that so many people have done spectacular work on" the new film.

"I definitely lose a couple winks of sleep every night thinking that I could have potentially penalized my team," the actor said. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure everyone gets seen in the light that they deserve."

In Emancipation, Will stars as Peter, a man whose escape from slavery forces him to rely "on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family" as he runs from slave hunters and through Louisiana on his journey toward freedom.

The upcoming movie is inspired by "the 1863 photos of 'Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly," the synopsis reads.

Aside from Will, Emancipation also stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.