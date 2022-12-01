Will Smith Attends 'Emancipation' Premiere in Los Angeles with Jada Pinkett Smith and Their Children

The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles as they supported Will Smith at the premiere of his latest film

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 1, 2022 01:37 AM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13643192ce) Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trey Smith, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022
Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Will Smith had his loved ones by his side at the Emancipation premiere.

On Wednesday, Will, 54, appeared alongside his entire family at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theatre for the red-carpet event. The film marks his first release since the Oscars controversy in March.

The family coordinated in fall-colored ensembles. Will wore a burgundy tuxedo with a light pink undershirt, similar to his son Trey's look. The 30-year-old, whom Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, sported a dark purple sports coat and lavender t-shirt.

Jaden, 24, chose to match his mom Jada Pinkett Smith and sister Willow as he rocked a tuxedo with prints of black-and-white images.

Will's wife, 51, wore an oversized white turtleneck dress with matching jewelry. Their daughter Willow, 22, wore a black skin-baring dress with silver embellishments.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: <a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a> attends Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre on November 30, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

It was Will's latest appearance as he returns to the spotlight to promote his new film, scheduled to premiere in select theaters on Dec. 2 and begin streaming globally on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9.

On Monday, he appeared on The Daily Show for an interview with host Trevor Noah, during which he said he "just lost it" when talking about the moment he slapped Chris Rock for directing a joke toward his wife at the 94th Academy Awards.

"There's many nuances and complexities to it, you know, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it," he said in the interview. "I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through."

"You just don't know what's going on with people," he continued. "And I was going through something that night," emphasizing that it does not justify his behavior.

During his recent press tour, the actor said that he will "absolutely respect" moviegoers who are "not ready" to see the new movie in the wake of the Oscars incident and expressed concerns that his actions at the Oscars will negatively impact the film.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">Will Smith</a> in Emancipation
Poster for Emancipation (2022). Apple TV+

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Monday, he told the outlet that the "only discomfort my heart has around" continued fallout from the incident "is that so many people have done spectacular work on" the new film.

"I definitely lose a couple winks of sleep every night thinking that I could have potentially penalized my team," the actor said. "But I'm going to do everything I can to make sure everyone gets seen in the light that they deserve."

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock in New Video: 'I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

In Emancipation, Will stars as Peter, a man whose escape from slavery forces him to rely "on his wits, unwavering faith and deep love for his family" as he runs from slave hunters and through Louisiana on his journey toward freedom.

The upcoming movie is inspired by "the 1863 photos of 'Whipped Peter,' taken during a Union Army medical examination, that first appeared in Harper's Weekly," the synopsis reads.

Aside from Will, Emancipation also stars Ben Foster, Charmaine Bingwa, Gilbert Owuor, Mustafa Shakir, Steven Ogg, Grant Harvey, Ronnie Gene Bivens, Jayson Warner Smith, Jabbar Lewis, Michael Luwoye, Aaron Moten and Imani Pullum.

