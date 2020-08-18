The original movie, which was directed by John Hughes, starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Team for Planes, Trains and Automobiles Remake: 'This Will Be Huge'

Will Smith and Kevin Hart are teaming up to take on the lead roles in a remake of the 1987 comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles.

Per Deadline, the duo will star in a reimagining of the classic film for Paramount Pictures, with Hart’s Hartbeat Productions and Smith’s Westbrook Studios set to produce. Aeysha Carr, whose TV credits include Brooklyn 99 and the upcoming Hulu series Woke, will write the script.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The original movie starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as a pair of ill-assorted men who share a three-day journey full of various misadventures while trying to get home to Chicago for Thanksgiving. The film was directed by John Hughes.

The new film will be a modern update of the original, with Smith, 51, and Hart, 41, portraying characters who are forced to team up to tackle travel obstacles to get home to their loved ones, according to Variety.

Image zoom Planes, Trains and Automobiles Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

Hart posted about the news of the film on Instagram on Monday, writing, "I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with," alongside a screenshot of the report from Deadline.

"We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia..... let’s goooooo @willsmith 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾," he added.

Fans reacted excitedly to the news, sharing their thoughts on the post about the upcoming reboot.

"Wow. Very dope," actress Draya Michele wrote as Irv Gotti said, "congrats Kev!! Dope S---. You and Will will be a great combination." Another user added, "This was one of my fav movies!! I'm so excited your doing this Kev!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽Congrats."

Smith's Westbrook studios recently revealed earlier this month that it will be working on another reboot as well, but for television.

Alongside Smith and his production company, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air director and superfan Morgan Cooper is set to reboot the ever-popular television series with an hour-long retelling of the comedy that will highlight the plight of Black men in America today.

RELATED VIDEO: Will Smith Faces His Fears and Dives With Sharks

"Bel-Air is a one-hour, dramatic retelling of the beloved '90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that leans into the original premise of Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air," a Universal Television representative previously told PEOPLE.