Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship in Pictures
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married since 1997 and have cemented their status as a Hollywood power couple (while always keeping it real). Look back at their love story,
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 1995
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith first met in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, when she auditioned for the role of his onscreen girlfriend, Lisa Wilkes. Though she didn't get the role, they eventually started dating following the actor's seperation from Sheree Fletcher.
One of their first public appearances together was attending the Devil in a Blue Dress premiere together in September 1995.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 1996
In March 1996, the couple attended the Academy Awards together, where Smith was a presenter.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 1997
In March 1997, the two showed some cute PDA for the cameras as they attended the annual Soul Train Music Awards.
Later that year in December, the couple tied the knot in Baltimore, Maryland. Pinkett Smith was three months pregnant at the time.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 1998
While attending the Blockbuster Awards in March 1998, Pinkett Smith showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.
The couple welcomed their son Jaden Smith a few months later in July 1998. It was the first child for Pinkett Smith and the second for Smith, whose son with ex-wife Sheree Zampino, Trey, was born in 1992.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 1999
Smith had Pinkett Smith by his side as he took home best rap solo performance for "Gettin' Jiggy wit It" at the Grammys in 1999.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2000
In June 2000, Smith and Pinkett Smith attended a boxing match at the Staples Center in L.A.
in October of that year, the couple welcomed their second child together, daughter Willow Smith.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2001
In January 2001, the two attended the Critics' Choice Awards together.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2002
The duo shared a laugh backstage at the 2002 MTV Movie Awards, where Smith was a presenter and later won best male performance for Ali.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2003
During a promotional event for Pinkett Smith's film The Matrix Reloaded, the two shared a kiss on the red carpet.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2004
The duo showed some more PDA during a performance at the Grove in L.A. in August 2004.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2005
The couple got all dressed up as they attended the 2005 BET Awards together.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2006
At the 2006 Oscars, where Smith was a presenter, the two shared a kiss on the red carpet.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2007
Smith and Pinkett Smith gave each other loving looks as they attended the premiere of The Kingdom in September 2007.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2008
While attending the premiere of The Women, which starred Pinkett Smith, in September 2008, the actress gave Smith a sweet smile as they posed on the red carpet.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2009
The duo cuddled up at their seats as they attended the NAACP Image Awards in February 2009.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2010
While promoting her series Hawthorne, the two shared an embrace as they attended a TNT Upfront presentation in May 2010.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2011
The duo flashed big smiles as they attended the 2011 Grammy Awards, where their son Jaden Smith performed alongside Justin Bieber during the ceremony.
During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in November 2021, Smith admitted that the couple went through a rough patch in their relationship in September 2011, following an explosive fight at Pinkett Smith's 40th birthday party.
"We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy," Smith said. "We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to present ourselves back to the relationship already happy—versus demanding that the other person fill our empty cup."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2012
Smith had Pinkett Smith by his side as they attended the Men in Black 3 premiere in May 2012.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2013
While attending the Free Angela and All Political Prisoners premiere in April 2013, the two shared a hug for the cameras.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2014
The two were spotted holding hands as they attended the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party together.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2015
Smith and Pinkett Smith showed PDA on the red carpet as they attended the premiere of Focus in February 2015.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2016
The pair attended the Golden Globe Awards together in January 2016, where Smith was up for best performance in a motion picture – drama for his role in Concussion.
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2019
While promoting his role as Genie in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, Smith gave Pinkett Smith a kiss on the cheek on the red carpet.
The following year, Pinkett Smith admitted to having a previous romantic relationship with August Alsina while she and Smith were separated in 2016. Smith and Pinkett Smith later addressed the relationship, which they referred to as an "entanglement," during an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.
"I wasn't sure I was ever going to speak to you again," Smith said while discussing their seperation. "Like the fact that I'm speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain't for the weak at heart. There's just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles."
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in 2021
Smith gave Pinkett Smith a kiss on the forehead as they attended a premiere for his film King Richard, which recently earned him an Oscar nomination.