Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship in Pictures

While promoting his role as Genie in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, Smith gave Pinkett Smith a kiss on the cheek on the red carpet.

The following year, Pinkett Smith admitted to having a previous romantic relationship with August Alsina while she and Smith were separated in 2016. Smith and Pinkett Smith later addressed the relationship, which they referred to as an "entanglement," during an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk.

"I wasn't sure I was ever going to speak to you again," Smith said while discussing their seperation. "Like the fact that I'm speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain't for the weak at heart. There's just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles."