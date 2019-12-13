Will Smith and Family Discover They Have Genes That Make Them Crave Sugar on New Red Table Talk

The Smith clan get some big news about their health on the next Red Table Talk episode.

Doctor Mark Hyman sat down with host Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, and Will Smith, 51, as well as their kids Trey, 27, (who Will shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino), Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, and grandma Adrienne, 66, to talk about their genetic makeup.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the Facebook Watch show, Hyman tells the family about a particularly concerning gene he found in all of their DNA.

“One of the things that we found was you all have genes that make you more likely, if you eat a lot of starch and sugar, to become overweight and diabetic,” he said. “You also have genes that make you crave sugar, that make you want to snack.”

The news made the whole Smith family groan, with Willow exclaiming that she wasn’t eating starch anymore.

But it’s not just a silly gene they have to watch out for. Hyman also explained how dangerous it could be for their health if they don’t take care.

“That’s a big problem because African-Americans are twice as likely to get diabetes, they’re four times likely to get kidney failure, they’re three-and-a-half times more likely to get amputations from that,” he continued. “So you’re all at risk for that.”

The full episode airs Monday on Facebook Watch.

On this week’s special “Ask Us Anything” episode of Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith and Willow looked back on when Child Protective Services were called to investigate Willow’s wellbeing. The incident seemingly started when a photo of then 13-year-old Willow lying in bed with a shirtless family friend, Moises Arias, then 20, began to circulate.

While Willow shared that the picture had “no sexual intonation whatsoever” and that Arias was like “a brother,” an investigation ensued when CPS received a complaint that Pinkett Smith and husband Smith were starving their daughter.

“That was the first time I ever got furious,” explained Pinkett Smith of the incident.

Willow then chimed in, sharing how unhappy she was with the situation at the time.

“I was looking at the lady and the whole time I was thinking, ‘You could be helping so many kids right now, and you’re wasting your time with a child who has everything they need,’” she said.

Pinkett Smith shared that while the social worker was “a nice lady,” the mother of two believed the woman knew the Smiths were not starving their daughter.

“She had to have known!” Willow interjected.

Red Table Talk airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.