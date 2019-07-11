Will Smith, Alec Baldwin and More Celebrities Mourn Actor Rip Torn: 'You Wonderful Madman'

Image zoom Presley Ann/Getty; Charles Eshelman/WireImage; Isa Foltin/WireImage

Fellow celebrities and costars of Rip Torn are remembering the late actor with touching tributes across social media, from the likes of Will Smith to Alec Baldwin.

Torn died at the age of 88 on Tuesday, leaving behind a legacy of films and television shows that span over five decades. Over those 50-plus years, Torn has worked with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, many of whom remember the late actor fondly.

“R.I.P. Rip,” Will Smith posted to his Instagram, accompanied by a picture of him and Torn from Men in Black, which the two actors appeared alongside in 1997 and again in 2002 for Men in Black II.

Baldwin, 61, praised Torn for his role as Don Geiss in the television show 30 Rock, calling the late actor a “wonderful madman.”

“I worked on @nbc30rock with #RipTorn in the role of Don Geiss, the head of GE,” Baldwin tweeted on Tuesday. “He was a deeply committed, phenomenal actor. See you down the road, Rip. You wonderful madman.”

Actor-comedian Tom Green, who played Torn’s delinquent son in the 2001 film Freddy Got Fingered, called him “one of the greats” in a tribute posted on Twitter.

“Just heard the sad news that the great Rip Torn has passed away. Rip was a class act,” Green tweeted. “He was an incredible actor. One of the greats. A true legend. I am proud to have worked with him and to have known him. Rest in peace Rip.”

Albert Brooks, who directed Torn in the 1991 film Defending Your Life, expressed admiration for his performance in the movie, calling him “a true original.”

“R.I.P Rip Torn. He was so great in Defending Your Life. I’ll miss you Rip, you were a true original,” Brooks tweeted.

Vincent D’Onofrio, who appeared alongside Torn in Men In Black, tweeted his fondest memories of the iconic actor as well.

“Rip Torn, I spent time on a couple of sets with him. I knew his wife Ann Wedgeworth she played my mom twice in different projects. She was just wonderful. Our younger generation of actors may not know of Rip or Ann but they should. Rip as unique an actor as (anyone) could ever hope (to be.)”

Bob Odenkirk, who worked with Torn on The Larry Sanders Show, echoed those sentiments, tweeting he was “proud to have shared the screen with Mr. Torn, he was gleeful in acting, it was fun to see up close.”

Torn was best known for his villainous roles, but also branched out into comedy, ranging from The Larry Sanders Show to DodgeBall: A True Underdog Story over the years.

The Associated Press reports that Torn’s publicist confirmed the actor died Tuesday afternoon at home in Connecticut, surrounded by his wife, Amy Wright, and daughters Angelica Page and Katie Torn. A cause of death has yet to be announced.