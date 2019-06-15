Disney Drag! Will Smith Shares New Photo of His Genie Transformation for Aladdin

You ain’t never had a leading man like Will Smith.

The star, who plays Genie in the live-action adaptation of Aladdin, showed off some luscious locks and an elaborate gown while promoting the film on Instagram Friday.

“#Aladdin still in theaters!! How y’all gon’ Resist THIS?!” he captioned the post.

The photo featured Smith in character as Genie, when the magical creature dresses up in drag as part of the film’s “Prince Ali” musical sequence. He named the location as “Agrabah,” the fictional country that’s home to Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

The scene stayed true to the original animated film, in which Robin Williams’ voiced Genie.

Smith, 50, previously shared his Genie-inspired makeup routine on Instagram, in a behind-the-scenes clip that poked fun at Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin founder Kylie Jenner.

“This is my beauty tips and beauty secrets. I don’t want Kylie Jenner stealing my stuff!” he joked.

The video featured Smith in his makeup chair giving a tutorial on how to use various products, including a rotating brush head to apply foundation.

“The part I hate about not being able to play Genie [anymore] is eyeliner,” he said. “I really like wearing eyeliner. You see how pretty my eyes are?”

Aladdin, starring Mena Massoud in the titular role and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine, hit theaters in May and has so far earned more than $251 million at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo, and $626 million worldwide.

At the film’s Los Angeles premiere, Smith told PEOPLE he was immensely proud of the film’s decision to portray Jasmine as a free-willed feminist.

“The number one [thing] that I am proud of are the additions of the Princess Jasmine character,” he said. “The idea that her character wants to rule. That her father doesn’t have any sons and she doesn’t understand why she can’t be the next in line to rule the kingdom.”

Scott, meanwhile, praised Smith himself, telling PEOPLE that he kept everyone on set laughing, and would even treat the cast and crew to special food trucks.

“We were just really giggly, we just got the giggles. And then he always comes out with something that makes it even worse and then you can’t get [the take] back. Those days were great,” she said.

“He would do some really fun things. He would bring different food trucks. We had macaroni and cheese and all these different types of mac and cheese, which was amazing.”