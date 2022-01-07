Will Smith Accidentally Farts While Working Out with Miami Dolphins in Hilarious Video: 'Excuse Me'

"Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great until that morning coffee snuck up on me. Wait for it," the star wrote alongside a video of the embarrassing moment

Will Smith accidentally broke wind while working out with the Miami Dolphins in a funny new video.

The embarrassing moment was captured on camera and posted to the 53-year-old Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star's Instagram page, Wednesday.

"Training with the Miami Dolphins was going great until that morning coffee snuck up on me. Wait for it ... " the star wrote alongside the video.

In the video, the Men in Black star can be seen on his knees leaning forward while stretching his arm on a muscle roller as he accidentally let out a loud fart.

"They said to relax ALL my muscles," he captioned the post.

After it happened, Smith looked around, embarrassed to see whether the production crew had caught the moment on camera as everyone in the room erupted in laughter.

"Sorry about this ... excuse me," he said.

He then jokingly asked, "You guys have showers in here?"

Fans reacted to the video in laughter, with one writing, "It happens but something extra funny about it when it's Will Smith 😂😂😂😂😂"

Another wrote, "I'll sleep better at night knowing that celebrities 💨 too 😂"

Poking even more fun at himself, Smith added an emoji depicting a gust of air behind his rear end to the video.

For his latest project, Smith stars in the new six-part Disney+ series from National Geographic titled Welcome to Earth, in which he goes on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure with wildlife explorers.