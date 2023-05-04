Will Poulter Wore Trash Bag to 'Catch All the Gold Juice' While Removing 'Guardians 3' Makeup (Exclusive)

Will Poulter had a lengthy process to get in and out of character.

The British actor, 30, joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a flying, super-strong — and very golden — adversary for the group of misfit heroes to take on.

Poulter tells PEOPLE it took a "couple hours" in the makeup chair daily to transform into the character, plus an additional hour at the end of the day to scrub off all the shiny body paint. Not to mention, the cleanup involved wearing a trash bag.

"It took a lot of wipes, soap, hot towels and just anything that'll get it off. I was just using absolutely anything. And you wear a bin liner while you do it just to catch all the gold juice, as it were," he says.

"And maybe you live with a little bit of gold nail polish for a little while after you finish work," adds Poulter. "No big deal."

Of his Adam Warlock aesthetic, Poulter says, "There's a lot of work behind all of that. It was really amazing to watch professionals at the top of their game just execute at that level every morning and every night. It was very, very cool. [The hair-and-makeup team and I] spent a lot of time together. They make the start and end of your day such a fun place to be."

The We're the Millers actor says he was able to bond with some of the legacy Guardians cast members who've had to do extensive body makeup and prosthetics for their roles for several films now, including Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff.

"It is really funny swapping stories with Dave and Zoe about the makeup and whatnot, and the experience of it because they have even more, and Karen — they have even more intense experiences of makeup than I do," says Poulter. "But they were able to give me little tips here and there. Or just their solidarity in being in that makeup."

Though his character's appearance isn't going to become part of his IRL style, Poulter says he'd do it all over again just to be part of the movie.

"I'm probably not going to be wearing it in my day-to-day life, but it definitely helped me feel like the character, and I hope it is something that satisfies people's expectations of Adam Warlock," he says. "And I'm so lucky to be in this movie and to play this character that I would've done even more time in the chair in order to play him."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters Friday.