Will Poulter Says His Flying Dreams Are Now 'Movie-Quality' After 'Guardians 3' Role (Exclusive)

The production value of Will Poulter's dreams just went up.

The actor, 30, tells PEOPLE that one of the hidden perks of being a Marvel hero and playing a super-powered character is that his dreams are more realistic and vivid.

"My flying dreams have increased in quality exponentially," says Poulter, who plays Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

"Flying dreams are great. You get a flying dream, and that's fun. Mine are now movie-quality," he explains. "And I can go for a while before I come back down, and I'll spin around a bit. Yeah, I've really, really enjoyed those. I hope I have one tonight!"

Poulter says it's "completely" surreal seeing himself soaring and displaying super-strength powers in the new movie. "To be honest, it is really odd," he says. "Especially looking like that, and opposite people that I'm a fan of and have admired. It's really crazy.

Will Poulter. Rodin Eckenroth/getty

In the sequel, Poulter joins an ensemble cast, some of whom have worked together for 10 years since the first Guardians film. That includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff and more.

He says the legacy cast made him feel right at home on set.

"They are a very tight-knit group, so I wondered what that would look like as far as me joining. They were just very, very friendly and supportive and sweet every time I was on set, and made me feel part of the group," says Poulter. "That was really appreciated. It made my job so much easier and so much more enjoyable."

Will Poulter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Jessica Miglio

The We're the Millers actor has long been a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but he never thought he'd count himself among its pantheon of characters. Though, if he was to end up in one of the franchises, he jokes it was bound to be a "weird" one like Guardians.

"I didn't necessarily think I'd ever be part of one, but I was definitely a fan of Guardians in particular. I kind of regarded Guardians as the cool, weird outlier that was funny and had its tongue firmly planted in its cheek and was doing something different. And was known for great soundtracks and these wacky characters," he says, joking, "I always thought to myself, if I was going to end up in that universe, I belong in the weird one."

"To finally be in it is really, really cool," says Poulter. "It's a gift, really. I'm really grateful."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now.