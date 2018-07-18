Smith Family Vacation! Will, Jada, Jaden and Willow Reunite for Italian Getaway

After months of working in different parts of the country, the Smith family is together again!

Will Smith kicked off their vacation on Italy’s Amalfi Coast with a group selfie he shared on Instagram Tuesday. “Just finished shooting @GeminiManMovie for 5 Months… Knocked Out the #WorldCup… Family Vacation Begins TODAY!” the father of three wrote.

In the photo with the actor was wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children: Jaden, 20, Willow, 17, and Trey, 25. Also joining the brood was Pinkett Smith’s publicist, Karynne Tencer, who shared on Instagram: “Loving the Amalfi Coast with the family.”

Smith wrapped the upcoming Ang Lee-directed film Gemini Man with castmates Clive Owen and Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Colombia and Hungary, where he filmed his epic #InMyFeelingsChallenge video in Budapest.

On Sunday, Will and Jaden were in Russia for the World Cup finals and closing ceremony where the Smith patriarch joined Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi to perform their single “Live It Up,” which was the official song for this year’s tournament.

Meanwhile, Jada and Willow have been busy filming their hit Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk in Los Angeles. The mother-daughter series was recently picked up for 13 additional episodes which will premiere this fall.

Will recently opened up about his strong relationship with his wife, revealing that he sees his long-term relationship with Pinkett Smith as so much more than just a marriage.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore. We refer to ourselves as life partners,” he explained on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast. “Where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever. Nothing that would break our relationship.”

He added, “She has my support till death, you know what I mean, and it feels so good to get to that space where you’re not complaining, and worrying, and demanding that a person be a certain thing.”