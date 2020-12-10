The Elf reunion will take place on Dec. 13 and will also feature Bob Newhart and Mary Steenburgen

Elf 's Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel & More Reuniting for Table Read to Support Georgia Senate Democrats

The cast of Elf is coming back just in time for the holidays!

Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, Bob Newhart, Mary Steenburgen, Edward Asner and John Lithgow are reuniting virtually for a live table read of the classic 2003 Christmas movie to support Georgia Democrats in the state's upcoming Senate runoff elections.

Hosted by comedian Ashley Nicole Black, the table read will take place on Dec. 13 at 4 p.m. ET. The event will also feature Amy Sedaris, Andy Richter, Kyle Gass, Danny Woodburn, Ed Helms, Busy Philipps, Matt Walsh and Pod Save America's Jon Favreau.

Deschanel, 40, tweeted the news on Wednesday night, writing, "If I were any more excited to be in the #ElfForGeorgia reunion I might explode into a burst of snowflakes. Join me, Will Ferrell, and many other amazing people from the original cast along with some special guests for our live reading! All donations go to support GA dems."

Ferrell, 53, said he was "excited to bring Buddy back to the small screen to benefit the critical Senate runoff elections in Georgia," in a statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

"We need new leadership in the U.S. Senate, and I'm hoping that Buddy and the rest of the Elf cast, can play a small role in delivering that change," he said.

The cast of Elf is the latest to reunite for a virtual table read or screening in support of the Democratic party in the 2020 elections.

Image zoom Bob Newhart and Will Ferrell in Elf | Credit: courtesy Everette collection

Last month, Julia Louis-Dreyfus reunited with her Veep costars to benefit the Georgia runoff elections in January.

“The cast of Veep had so much fun coming together during the election that we were looking for something else to do,” Louis-Dreyfus and Mandel joked in a joint statement, referencing their October reunion. “Luckily, there are two runoff elections in Georgia so we decided to get together again and bring some friends. And if this goes well, we are hoping for a second runoff, maybe in March.”

In September, Robin Wright and Cary Elwes reunited with their costars from The Princess Bride to benefit the Wisconsin Democratic Party.