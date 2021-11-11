Will Ferrell Talks 'Wife' Blake Lively on Kimmel After Swapping Late-Night Spots with Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds was set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday and Will Ferrell on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, but they surprised the late-night hosts by switching places

Will Ferrell is opening up about his marriage to ... Blake Lively?

On Wednesday, the 54-year-old actor was set to promote his new Apple TV+ series The Shrink Next Door on NBC's The Tonight Show, but he instead showed up over on ABC with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Ryan Reynolds' planned slot. Reynolds, 45, meanwhile, instead appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, as both late-night hosts played with the gag, asking their previously planned questions to the mismatched guest.

Ferrell said he hadn't seen Reynolds' new movie Red Notice yet, joking, "I think it's gonna be good. I mean, we hope, right?"

"How is your beautiful wife Blake Lively?" Kimmel then asked Ferrell about Reynolds' partner, whom he wed in 2012. Ferrell responded with a smile, "My wife Blake is wonderful, thank you for asking. She's doing great. It's a really busy household. She's a great cook, yeah. She makes oatmeal, killer nachos."

When the kids came up, Ferrell stated, "Well, I have three girls," then turned to look elsewhere as if to confirm he was accurate. Reynolds indeed shares daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Lively.

On the topic of Reynolds' ripped physique, Ferrell jokingly lifted his pajama top to show off his stomach as if it were the Deadpool star's abs, both "relaxed and tensed," as the crowd applauded.

Over on The Tonight Show, Fallon told Reynolds that he had "all questions for Will here" but "now that you're here, can I ... how is Blake? How are the kids?"

"You know, they're all good. Blake's, uh — no personal questions, by the way — but Blake's is great. The sex is totally normal," Reynolds said, as Fallon quickly said, "Wait, I wasn't gonna ask that!"

Reynolds added, "Hey, hey. Pump the sex brakes, Jimmy. I asked no personal questions and you're going right in on it, alright? Barbara Walters, easy! Easy does it."

Over the summer, Ferrell and Reynolds made a Christmas movie musical together called Spirited, a modern retelling of Charles Dickens' classic novel A Christmas Carol. In September, they reunited for a hilarious TikTok singing challenge, harmonizing to Mika's 2009 hit song "Grace Kelly."