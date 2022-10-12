Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are taking on a classic holiday tale.

On Wednesday, Apple TV released the first teaser trailer for its upcoming musical comedy Spirited, which co-stars the two actors alongside Octavia Spencer in a modernized, inverted re-telling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

"Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits," an official synopsis for the film reads. "But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge."

"Clint Briggs (Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future," the synopsis adds. "For the first time, A Christmas Carol is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale."

The official teaser for the movie showcases the silhouettes of Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present and Reynolds' Clint tap-dancing over a black backdrop as snow falls around them. "It's beginning to sound a lot like Christmas," read title cards in the teaser's opening seconds.

"Tap is new for me," Clint tells Present as the teaser cuts to a full scene and the two marvel over their dancing skills. "It's a very expressive medium."

Spirited's teaser directly references A Christmas Carol's well-known storylines as it showcases Ferrell and Reynolds' multiple musical numbers, adventures across New York City, and an appearance from Spencer, whose role is yet to be revealed.

"My first save, there was this little sick kid," Present tells Clint in an elevator, a callback to A Christmas Carol's original characters. "What did they call him?"

"It was Tiny Tim," Clint replies. "No. Sweet kid. One crutch," Present says. The character continues to guess incorrect alliterative nicknames — "Little Larry," "Micro Mike" and "Super Small Steve" — as the Spirited teaser comes to a close.

Spirited is directed by Sean Anders from a screenplay by Anders and frequent collaborator John Morris, who previously worked with Ferrell on the Daddy's Home movies. The film also stars Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock.

Spirited premieres in theaters on Nov. 11 then streams on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.