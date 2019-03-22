Will Ferrell as Anchorman's Ron Burgundy Commentates on LA Kings Game — and Kisses a Burrito

Ron Burgundy had one hell of a night at the Los Angeles Kings NHL game.

Will Ferrell, 51, resurrected his Anchorman character to help the anchors in the broadcast booth call Thursday night’s game between the Kings and the San Jose Sharks. And with Burgundy in the booth, the Kings went on to win 4 goals to 2.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The official team’s account tweeted a highlight video of Burgundy with the announcers, including how he got the second period started.

“We are about to begin the second period. Why don’t we take it away, gentlemen, and turn down to the ice?” Burgundy said, in a perfect imitation of a sports announcer voice.

He had a voice that could make a wolverine purr and suits so fine they made Sinatra look like a hobo. And the LA Kings are 1-0 with Ron Burgundy in the booth 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♀️#GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/PlvXSyyAZW — LA Kings (@LAKings) March 22, 2019

The fictional news anchor was also part of a funny moment when the Kings mascot brought him a bean burrito and a glass of milk. And after chowing down on the food, Burgundy shared a special moment with his burrito during the kiss cam segment.

“It’s the first time I’ve ever been on the kiss cam. This is one of the greatest nights of my life, I got to kiss a burrito on a kiss cam,” he said as video of him on the jumbotron with the burrito played.

RELATED: Will Ferrell Is Resurrecting Anchorman‘s Ron Burgundy for a New Podcast — Really!

Adam Pantozzi/NHLI via Getty

To keep the crowd amped, Burgundy led them on a “Go Kings, Go!” cheer during the game and even tried out what he would say when the Kings scored.

“Shot on goal, he scores! Put that baby to bed without a diaper,” Ferrel as Burgundy joked.

“He had a voice that could make a wolverine purr and suits so fine they made Sinatra look like a hobo,” the Kings Twitter account wrote after the game. “And the LA Kings are 1-0 with Ron Burgundy in the booth.”