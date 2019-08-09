Ron Burgundy Is Back! Will Ferrell Reprises Iconic Anchorman Character on Every Late Night Show

Will Ferrell hasn’t left his Anchorman character Ron Burgundy too far behind since creating the bumbling broadcaster in the 2004 hit comedy.

After reprising the role for the 2013 sequel, the Saturday Night Live vet, 52, has stepped back into Burgundy’s shoes from time to time over the years — doing everything from anchoring a Los Angeles Kings NHL game to making an appearance at a charity gala.

In January, he even went as far as to launch The Ron Burgundy Podcast, a wide-ranging iHeartRadio Original chat show co-produced by Funny Or Die.

But none of that could top what Ferrell did on Thursday.

To celebrate season 2 of the podcast, he made surprise appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and Conan.

If you’re counting, that’s every late night show on network television — and, miraculously, on both the east coast (where Colbert, Fallon, and Meyers’ shows tape) and the west coast (for Kimmel, Conan O’Brien, and Corden’s shows).

For every visit, Ferrell, as Burgundy, did an opening standup set packed with hilariously unfunny jokes.

“I don’t hate technology,” he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I went on Ancestry.com, the one where they find out where you’re from. I did the pin prick and the urine sample and the saliva test. Turns out, guess where I’m from? Alcohol!”

“Raise your hand if you’ve heard of the drink called the Rusty Nail,” he teased on Colbert’s show. “A Rusty Nail is scotch and Drambuie. The first sip tastes like your grandmother’s underpants but after the second sip, you’re ordering two more. Next thing you’re in the emergency room getting tetanus shot because you end up shooting yourself in the foot with a rusty nail gun. That’s a Rusty Nail.”

Image zoom Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy Andrew Lipovsky/NBC; Jon Pack/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Terence Patrick/CBS; Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Over on The Tonight Show, Ferrell’s Burgundy targeted Shawn Mendes.

“We got any Shawn Mendes fans here?” he asked the crowd, immediately telling them after their screams, “Don’t like him, never have.”

“He stole some of my songs and my singing style. When he goes to that falsetto style? ‘Everything means nothing if I can’t have you?’ Yeah, I wrote that song about Camila Cabello because she broke my heart. But now all the fans think that he wrote it about her but he didn’t! I did! I wrote the damn song! I swear to you I wrote the song! And now I’m the laughing-stock of the pop music world,” lamented the star.

Meanwhile, on Corden’s show, he said, “I hate going to the dentist. I said to my dentist, ‘Hey, is this going to hurt?’ and he said to me, ‘As long as your insurance goes through it won’t hurt.’ “

If that weren’t enough, on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Ferrell had Burgundy bring a puppet to do ventriloquist comedy. And on Conan, he did prop comedy.

Ferrell also remained in character as Burgundy while sitting down for discussions with Fallon, Colbert, Meyers, O’Brien, and Corden.

Corden upped the ante by bringing on San Diego Zoo animal ambassador and zookeeper Rick Schwartz, who had some animal friends including a pair of alligators, a cougar and a skunk — the only animal that Ron truly fears.

The first episode of Ferrell’s The Ron Burgundy Podcast dropped Thursday, with guest senator and Democratic presidential nominee hopeful Kamala Harris.