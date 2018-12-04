Will Ferrell Is Resurrecting Anchorman's Ron Burgundy for a New Podcast — Really!

Will Ferrell is bringing back the legend of Ron Burgundy.

The 51-year-old actor is returning in The Ron Burgundy Podcast which will be co-produced by Funny Or Die and is an iHeartRadio Original podcast.

Burgundy (Ferrell) was first introduced to audiences in Ferrell’s 2004 film Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. He was later brought back for the 2013 sequel, Anchorman: The Legend Continues. The film follows Burgundy as he welcomes upstart reporter Veronica Corningstone (Christina Applegate) into the male-dominated world of 1970s broadcast news — until Corningstone begins to outshine Burgundy on air.

The anchorman made the announcement on Twitter while also making a shoutout at CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday.

“Hello, @donlemon! It’s your good friend, Ron Burgundy,” Burgundy wrote. “Don’t know if you heard, but I recently had my White House press credentials pulled. They accused me of eating too many hot dogs in the press break room.”

He added, “They said I ate 12 dogs! I only ate 4 dogs!!! I’m not Kobayashi for cripes sake! Anyway, old friend, was wondering if you could do me a favor.”

Lemon, 52, tweeted back, “Mr. Burgundy, I gotta be honest I don’t remember ever meeting you and frankly I’m a little shocked you have White House press credentials. I know I stand for a free press and all but just not so sure you should have those credentials.”

The Anchorman protagonist didn’t let the rejection slide easily, writing, “Don, I am laughing out loud! So about that favor: the media landscape is changing so fast and I DO NOT CARE FOR IT. That’s why I’m starting a “podcast!””

Hilariously, Lemon tweeted, “Please do not start a podcast and stop contacting me.”

In his announcement, Burgundy said, “Listen, I don’t know what a podcast is, but I currently have a lot of time on my hands and a lot to talk about. I am also broke. Therefore, I am very excited to do this podcast.”

“It is literally saving my life,” he added.

The podcast is set for two seasons with 12 episodes each.

Will Ferrell as Ron Burgundy in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy Frank Masi/DreamWorks

Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network, denied wanting to make the podcast in a tongue in cheek statement.

“To be honest, we don’t want to do this podcast and we just want to get this announcement over with as soon as possible,” Byrne said. “Ron quite literally forced us into making this podcast with him, first calling us more than one hundred times in a single day and then proceeding to actually show up at our doorstep and physically force himself into our studios.”

He continued, “We do hope the podcast is well-received, but in the meantime, we hope by agreeing to do the announcement he will stay away.”

Burgundy denied harassing iHeartRadio, saying, “By the way, if iHeartRadio says that I harassed them into making a podcast, it is a lie!! A boldface lie!!”

“Did I call them one hundred times in one day? Yes! But that’s called persistence!” Burgundy continued. “I have filed a suit against iHeartRadio for these salacious claims. I will be representing myself legally, since currently do not have enough money to hire an attorney.”

Burgundy will release an official trailer in the coming months on iHeartRadio and everywhere else podcasts are heard.