Will Ferrell Dresses Up in Pink Tie on Set of Upcoming Barbie Movie with Margot Robbie
Come on Barbie, let's go party!
Will Ferrell was captured spending the day on the set of the upcoming Barbie movie over the weekend in Los Angeles with Margot Robbie.
The actor, 54, filmed for the highly anticipated project wearing a pink dress shirt and tie. He accessorized his look with a black face mask.
Robbie, 31 — who is playing the titular toy character — joined the Elf star on set, wearing a pink vest with matching flared pants with a jacket. She kept out of the sun by holding a black umbrella.
In the forthcoming feature, Ferrell is said to be playing the CEO of a toy company, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited sources.
The first official look at Robbie in character as the iconic Mattel doll came in April during CinemaCon, when Warner Bros. Pictures shared a first-look image. In the photo, Robbie as Barbie wore a blue-and-white polka-dotted headband and matching striped halter top, as she smiled and leaned forward in a pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.
Fans then got their first glimpse of costar Ryan Gosling as Ken earlier this month, when Warner Bros. shared a snapshot of the actor online. Gosling, 41, posed and showed off his platinum-blond hairdo and his abs under a ripped denim jacket in the image.
Alongside Ferrell, Robbie and Gosling, Barbie will also star Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and America Ferrera.
Robbie told British Vogue last year, "People generally hear Barbie and think, 'I know what that movie is going to be,' and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they're like, 'Oh, well, maybe I don't...' "
She added that the role "comes with a lot of baggage," considering some historical controversy over the doll. "And a lot of nostalgic connections," the Oscar-nominated actress said. "But with that come a lot of exciting ways to attack it."
Barbie is in theaters July 21, 2023.