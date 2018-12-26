Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's Watson & Holmes Lands Rare Zero Percent Rotten Tomatoes Score

Aurelie Corinthios
December 26, 2018 03:00 PM

The preliminary results are in for Holmes & Watson — and it’s not looking good.

Step Brothers duo Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly‘s new film, which hit theaters Tuesday, currently sits at a rare zero percent on fluctuating review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Starring Reilly and Ferrell as parodies of Arthur Conan Doyle’s famous detectives, the cast also includes Hugh Laurie, Kelly Macdonald, Rebecca Hall, Ralph Fiennes and Steve Coogan.

Giles Keyte

Reviews of the film haven’t been positive, either.

Entertainment Weekly branded it a “brain-dead caper,” and The Hollywood Reporter called it “devastatingly unfunny.”

According to THR, the movie placed fourth in the Christmas Day box office behind AquamanBumblebee and Mary Poppins Returns, and earning $6.4 million.

Ferrell, 51, and Reilly, 53, are longtime pals and frequent collaborators, having starred together in hits like Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby and both Anchorman movies.

RELATED: Will Ferrell Cries as He Gets ‘Emotional’ Over Reuniting with John C. Reilly for Holmes & Watson

Two other films released this year also earned the rare zero percent score: London Fields, a mystery thriller starring Amber Heard, and John Travolta‘s Gotti, a biopic about late mobster John Gotti.

