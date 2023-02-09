Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher Are Foul-Mouthed Dogs in NSFW 'Strays' Trailer

Strays barks its way into movie theaters June 9

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 02:28 PM
Strays | Official Trailer
Photo: Universal Pictures/YouTube

Dogs are not necessarily man's best friend in the trailer for Will Ferrell's upcoming movie Strays.

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for its new R-rated, dog-themed comedy, which follows border terrier Reggie (Ferrell) as he realizes his uncaring owner Doug (Will Forte) is no good, takes up with a group of stray dogs in the city and resolves to take revenge.

The trailer shows fun-loving Reggie's worldview shatter as Doug abandons him in the city during a "game" of "fetch and f---," giving way to the dog's meeting with a group of strays led by Boston terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx).

Bug and the other stays convince Reggie that Doug didn't care for him and show him how to live the stray dog lifestyle, which includes drinking beer as it leaks out of trash bags in an alleyway, leading to Reggie's resolution to return to Doug and take revenge for his years of mistreatment.

Strays Movie Poster
Universal Pictures

The resulting adventure appears to involve Bug getting kidnapped by a hawk as the the group of strays land themselves in jail, run through a carnival and accidentally ingest magic mushrooms on their journey to harm Doug.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Reggie at first believes his owner loves him, he "begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is" after his abandonment and works with the rest of the strays — Australian shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Great Dane Hunter (Randall Park) — "to find his way home… and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most," an official synopsis for the film reads.

Strays | Official Trailer
Universal Pictures/YouTube

The movie centers around "the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping," according to the synopsis.

In addition to Ferrell, Fisher, Forte and Park, Strays stars Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Stranger Things' Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, Rob Riggle and Sofia Vergara. The film is written by Dan Perrault, who previously created the Netflix series American Vandal, and directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar).

Strays releases in movie theaters June 9.

Related Articles
Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx filming
Cameron Diaz Makes Her Return to Acting with Jamie Foxx on London Set of 'Back in Action'
Image
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
THE SANTA CLAUSE, Eric Lloyd, Tim Allen, 1994, ©Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection
The Best Christmas Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
https://www.instagram.com/p/CoQPpCiSWl0/. Mindy Kaling/Instagram
Mindy Kaling Explores 'the Pink City' in India, Plus More Celeb Vacations!
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Apple Original Films "Spirited" actor Octavia Spencer on December 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony honoring Octavia Spencer, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 8 Dec 2022
Octavia Spencer Jokes That Will Ferrell is 'Not an Adult Elf' but Rather 'One of the Smartest People'
DAY SHIFT. (L-R) Jamie Foxx as Bud and Snoop Dogg as Big John in Day Shift.
See Jamie Foxx, Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco on the Hunt for Vampires in 'Day Shift' Trailer
Corinne Foxx, Annalise Bishop and Jamie Foxx arrives at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx Celebrates 55th Birthday with Throwback Photo of Himself as a 'Big Head Boy'
Jamie Foxx Celebrates 55th Birthday with Throwback Photo of Himself as a 'Big Head Boy'
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell on Making His First Christmas Movie Since 'Elf' : 'Spirited' Had 'a Wonderful Idea'
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx
Cameron Diaz to Make Acting Return in Netflix Movie with Jamie Foxx: 'I Can't Frickin Wait'
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Actors Will Smith (L) and Jamie Foxx attend the 19th Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 1, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Foxx Praises Will Smith's 'Incredible' 'Emancipation' Movie Months After Oscars Controversy
Spirited Trailer Will Ferrell and Ryan Reylonds
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Bicker Through 'A Christmas Carol' Retelling in New 'Spirited' Trailer