Will Ferrell, Jamie Foxx and Isla Fisher Are Foul-Mouthed Dogs in NSFW 'Strays' Trailer

Dogs are not necessarily man's best friend in the trailer for Will Ferrell's upcoming movie Strays.

On Wednesday, Universal Pictures released the official trailer for its new R-rated, dog-themed comedy, which follows border terrier Reggie (Ferrell) as he realizes his uncaring owner Doug (Will Forte) is no good, takes up with a group of stray dogs in the city and resolves to take revenge.

The trailer shows fun-loving Reggie's worldview shatter as Doug abandons him in the city during a "game" of "fetch and f---," giving way to the dog's meeting with a group of strays led by Boston terrier Bug (Jamie Foxx).

Bug and the other stays convince Reggie that Doug didn't care for him and show him how to live the stray dog lifestyle, which includes drinking beer as it leaks out of trash bags in an alleyway, leading to Reggie's resolution to return to Doug and take revenge for his years of mistreatment.

Universal Pictures

The resulting adventure appears to involve Bug getting kidnapped by a hawk as the the group of strays land themselves in jail, run through a carnival and accidentally ingest magic mushrooms on their journey to harm Doug.

Though Reggie at first believes his owner loves him, he "begins to see Doug for the heartless sleazeball that he is" after his abandonment and works with the rest of the strays — Australian shepherd Maggie (Isla Fisher) and Great Dane Hunter (Randall Park) — "to find his way home… and make Doug pay by biting off the appendage he loves the most," an official synopsis for the film reads.

Universal Pictures/YouTube

The movie centers around "the complications of love, the importance of great friendships, and the unexpected virtues of couch humping," according to the synopsis.

In addition to Ferrell, Fisher, Forte and Park, Strays stars Josh Gad, Harvey Guillén, Stranger Things' Brett Gelman, Jamie Demetriou, Rob Riggle and Sofia Vergara. The film is written by Dan Perrault, who previously created the Netflix series American Vandal, and directed by Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar).

Strays releases in movie theaters June 9.