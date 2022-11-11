Will Ferrell Has Random Audience Member Sit on His Lap During Funny 'Tonight Show' Interview: Watch

Jimmy Fallon wrote on Twitter that the unplanned segment was "Will's genius brain moving 90 mph"

Published on November 11, 2022

Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon got up close and personal with one Tonight Show audience member.

Ferrell's appearance on the late-night show Thursday featured a funny moment when the Spirited actor, 55, and host Fallon, 48, interpreted an audience member yelling "Slay!" in response to a Justin Bieber reference as the sound a sheep makes.

"Is that a thing? When you say 'Justin Bieber,' people go 'Baah'?" Ferrell joked, prompting Fallon to say that The Tonight Show is "allowed to invite livestock to the show now."

The bit continued as the former Saturday Night Live cast members solicited various animal sounds from the audience until Ferrell and Fallon jokingly singled out one audience member as a "baby Bengal tiger."

"I wish we could hold that baby Bengal," Ferrell said, at which point Fallon picked a person out of the front row and placed him on his guest's lap.

"Want to sit on his lap? Sit on his lap, I guess," Fallon told the audience member, who sat on Ferrell's lap and pretended to be a baby tiger for the segment's next two minutes.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1743 -- Pictured: (l-r) An audience member with actor Will Ferrell during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 10, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)
Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Ferrell and the "Bengal tiger cub" mimicked a cat playing with a toy with a pen from Fallon's desk as Ferrell jokingly explained that "this is how they learn to hunt."

"Be careful, be careful," Fallon repeated as the person on Ferrell's lap jokingly hissed and pawed at the two comedians.

"I do, yeah, yeah, yeah," the man said when Fallon asked if he likes talk shows, leading Ferrell to claim he taught the "tiger" to speak English.

"The scientific community is going crazy over this guy," Ferrell said. "They're going nuts. He's, like, one of a kind. Because I've had so many Bengal tigers and none of them could speak English. This is the first one."

Before Thursday's Tonight Show episode aired on NBC, Fallon explained on Twitter that the audience member featured in the segment was not a "plant" from the show.

"For those of you watching the show tonight - the audience member that Will Ferrell turns into a Bengal tiger is not a 'plant' it's just Will's genius brain moving 90 mph," he wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to our fans from Austria."

Ferrell's new movie Spirited is now playing in select theaters and starts streaming on Apple TV+ Nov. 18.

