The actor stars alongside Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina in the new spot promoting electric vehicle adoption in the U.S.

Will Ferrell Goes After Norway in New GM Super Bowl Ad: 'Hopefully People Will Have a Chuckle'

Will Ferrell is bringing his passion for electric vehicles to this year's lineup for Super Bowl ads.

In the commercial "No Way, Norway," Ferrell, 53, discovers Norway far outpaces the U.S. when it comes to electric vehicle adoption. Kenan Thompson and Awkwafina join the actor as he hilariously sets out to give Norwegians a piece of his mind.

"Hopefully people will have a good chuckle and then have the opportunity to think about driving an electric car and entertain that thought," Ferrell tells PEOPLE exclusively. "But also continue to think of ways that they can live their lives to help the environment, help with climate change, help the planet."

Ferrell became interested in EVs after buying his first one more than 15 years ago. "I was always fascinated by the technology and living in L.A.," he explains. "I think my first one only had a range of 60 to 80 miles, but I actually found it to be such a pleasurable way to drive. And you also just felt good about driving because you were doing something nice for the environment."

Now with GM's "Everybody In" campaign, the company is committed to bringing 30 new EVs to market globally by 2025—the next-generation will allow for an EV that can go up to 450 miles on a full charge with the Ultium battery.

"They're going to be on the forefront of not only getting the rest of American automakers to follow suit, but that's going to also change our power grid structure and charging stations," Ferrell adds. "It's going to be just kind of a part of our day-to-day life. And people will see driving an electric car is really a lot of fun."

Teasers for the ad, all directed by Jake Szymanski, whom Ferrell first met through his production company Funny or Die, also include the actor trying to order pizza with anchovies for every Norwegian. It caught the attention of the country's Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, who playfully had a pizza delivered to Ferrell on the country's behalf.

"I mean to her credit, she had fun with me wanting to go after Norway," he adds. "It's really an homage to the fact that they're being such leaders in this space. And it's something that we can all try to be a little bit more like them."

Since the pandemic began, Ferrell has also been focusing on quality family time with his wife Viveca and their sons Magnus, Mattias and Axel.

"Because I'm a Cancer and Cancers are supposedly homebodies, I really do love being around the house," he says. "I think I kind of relearned that. And then really kind of like, 'Come on guys, we're actually going to go outside and take the dogs for a walk.' Little family exercise like that."

The actor even has his kids pitching in to help the environment "and going around the neighborhood and we get little trash-pickers and pick up trash," he says.

"They're like, 'What? Why do we have to do this?' I'm like, 'Because otherwise you're just going to sit on the computer and it'll just take 20 minutes. It's just a nice thing to do,'" says the Eurovision star. "So just kind of rediscovering and reinventing ways to enjoy and spend time with our family has been another discovery."