Will Ferrell Discusses His Role as Mattel CEO in 'Barbie' Movie: 'Loving Homage to the Brand'

Will Ferrell is sharing details about his role in Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie movie!

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine published Monday, Ferrell, 55, revealed that he will play the CEO of Mattel, the toy company that owns the Barbie brand.

"It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art," Ferrell told the outlet of the film, written by "art-house icons" Gerwig, 39, and her Marriage Story director partner Noah Baumbach.

"It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical," Ferrell said. "Just an amazing comment on male patriarchy and women in society and why Barbie's criticized and yet why every little girl still wants to play with Barbie."

Ferrell added that his reaction to reading Barbie's script was: "This is fantastic." He also spoke about his character in the film, which makes for Gerwig's first since 2019's Little Women.

"I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who's just insensitive but weird and then, not to spoil anything, but…. Anyway, that's what excites me," Ferrell told the outlet about his part in the movie.

The actor was spotted in June on the Los Angeles set of Barbie wearing a pink dress shirt and tie. At the time, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Ferrell is playing a toy company CEO, citing sources.

Last Saturday, Gerwig hinted at more costumes for Barbie fans to anticipate as they wait for her new movie, telling Variety that that the first-look photo of Ryan Gosling in an all-denim costume for the movie that circulated in June is "one of many extraordinary looks" the actor will wear as Ken in Barbie.

"I am thrilled," Gerwig told the outlet when asked about the public's interest in Gosling's costuming for the movie, which will star Margot Robbie in the lead role of the iconic Mattel doll.

"That is how I felt and how Margot felt and I'm thrilled that everyone shares that feeling," the director said.

Gerwig also told Variety that early production images showing off Gosling's flashy costumes are "not even close" to all the costumes Ken will don in the movie.

"I really, I couldn't say, but it's a lot — it's a lot, it's a lot," she said when asked exactly how many looks were created for Gosling's Ken.

In addition to Ferrell, Gosling and Robbie, Barbie also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Ariana Greenblatt, Emerald Fennell, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Sharon Rooney, Anna Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Connor Swindells, Jamie Demetriou, and Marisa Abela.

Barbie opens in theaters on July 21, 2023.