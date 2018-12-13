Will Ferrell Cries as He Gets 'Emotional' Over Reuniting with John C. Reilly for Holmes & Watson

Reunited and it feels so good!

Longtime pals and frequent collaborators Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly are teaming up on screen again for their upcoming comedy Holmes & Watson — and they’re really emotional about their reunion.

After starring together in hits like Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers and both Anchorman movies, the actors are bringing back Sherlock Holmes and his sidekick John H. Watson in the comedy out Christmas Day. The two stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday to talk about their upcoming movie when things got a little emotional.

“It’s good to be back together and it’s been pretty emotional,” Reilly told host Jimmy Kimmel as Ferrell wiped away tears.

But instead of taking a break to get themselves together, the hilarious duo decided to sing about it. Pulling out microphones, Ferrell, 51, and Reilly, 53, launched into a perfect rendition of the classic 1978 Peaches & Herb ballad “Reunited.”

The two also talked about how excited fans get when they see them together — and even get a little inappropriate.

“There’s a tepid level of excitement. There’s a lot of ‘shake and bake,’ there’s a lot of ‘boat and hoes,’ ” Ferrell says, referencing popular lines from their previous movies.

“Which is weird when you’re with your kids,” Reilly chimes in.

Holmes & Watson hits theaters Dec. 25.