Will Ferrell Brings His 'Step Brothers' Prop Testicles to Dinner Parties: They're in 'a Special Box'

Will Ferrell has the most outlandish plus-one to dinner parties.

The actor appeared on the U.K. daytime talk show This Morning with his Spirited costar Octavia Spencer on Tuesday, when he was asked whether he has kept any props from his past movies. Ferrell, 55, said he held onto the prop testicles from the 2008 comedy Step Brothers, which were shown in a scene when his character Brennan defiles the prized drum set that belongs to Dale (John C. Reilly).

"I have some interesting mementos from some of my films, but the most valuable one, literally, is from Step Brothers — prosthetics, of sorts," he said, according to Huffington Post, before adding, "Some testicles."

Ferrell said, "I bring them out for dinner parties. ... I just have a little special box I keep them in."

Back in May 2020, during a virtual interview on the U.K's The Graham Norton Show, Ferrell held up the prop genitals for the camera, as well as the "special cardboard box" it's stored in. "Very life-like," he joked at the time. "I have brought these out — much to the horror — at many o' dinner party, I've presented these."

Cindy Ord/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Step Brothers was directed by Adam McKay, who co-wrote it with Ferrell. Mary Steenburgen played Ferrell's mom and Richard Jenkins played Reilly's dad as the two 40-something men grappled with their parents getting married and blending their families. The cast also included Adam Scott, Kathryn Hahn and Rob Riggle.

In an interview for The Ringer in 2018 for the film's 10th anniversary, Ferrell and the crew discussed the prop testicles, as Ferrell admitted the object is "one of my treasured keepsakes."

Prop master Scott Maginnis said, "I remember coming up to a producer and saying, 'I think it's gonna be hilarious and I think they're gonna do a close-up. I want to spend a few thousand dollars and make a really good set.' "

Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

"Fortunately in Hollywood there are prosthetic companies," added Maginnis. "These are the same people that I have do live casts if I need a face of an actor that looks very realistic. They basically can make any body part out of latex. Whether you're putting hairs into a head or putting them into a sack it's a similar process."

Said Ferrell, "The first time I saw them, I'm like, 'Yup, those'll work great.' "

"I lost count of how many people on the crew — and I'm not gonna name any names — were like, 'Do they feel real?' And how many people came up and said, 'Can I cup them?' " recalled Maginnis, who added of Ferrell's request: "He's like, 'Scott, can I keep 'em?' I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm not gonna say no. I'm not even gonna ask why.' "

Spirited debuts on Apple TV+ Friday.