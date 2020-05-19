Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Go-Full Blown Silly in First Look at Netflix’s Eurovision Movie

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams star in a movie all about Europe's massively popular singing competition Eurovision

The two are set to star in Netflix's upcoming comedy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, which hits the streaming platform on June 26. The film follows Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, members of the fictional band Fire Saga, as they are given the once-in-a-lifetime chance to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition.

Netflix released a first look at the movie showing Ferrell and McAdams in a series of hilarious costumes for the movie. The contest features performers often in elaborate, colorful and themed costumes, which are highlighted in the outlandish shots released on Tuesday.

The Eurovision Song Contest, which started broadcasting in 1956, is an annual song competition between around 50 countries, primarily from Europe, where countries submit original songs chosen to represent their nations at the finals in front of an international panel of judges.

The contest has launched the careers of musicians like ABBA, Celine Dion, and Johnny Logan.

Image zoom Elizabeth Viggiano/Netflix

Image zoom John Wilson/Netflix

Days before the first look reveal, Netflix also released a preview of what to expect from the movie. The clip shows Ferrell and McAdams singing a song from the movie on an Icelandic beach, the same scene in one of the pictures above. The song, titled "Volcano Man," clearly shows the comedic angle the movie will take on the competition.

Also starring in the movie are Pierce Brosnan, Demi Lovato, Dan Stevens, What We Do in the Shadows star Natasia Demetriou and Fleabag's Jamie Demetriou.

To reveal her casting news, Lovato, 27, shared a video of Ferrell on Instagram. “We want to make a very special announcement about a brand new cast member,” Ferrell said.

“It just happens to be her birthday today and I made her this wonderful cake from scratch,” Ferrell, 52, continued as he held up a cake — clearly bought from a store.