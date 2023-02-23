Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Two Disabled Parents in Touching Trailer for 'Wildflower'

Wildflower hits theaters March 17, before streaming on digital and on demand March 21

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Jen Juneau is a digital news writer for PEOPLE since 2016.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023 09:54 AM

Kiernan Shipka is torn between present and future in Wildflower.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming coming-of-age dramedy from Momentum Pictures, in which Shipka, 23, plays a high-schooler who must start thinking about her future while juggling caring for her intellectually disabled parents (Dash Mihok and Samantha Hyde, the latter in her film debut).

"Wildflower is a hilarious big-hearted celebration of family in all its variety," reads an official synopsis, describing it as "a coming-of-age film about growing up too fast and slowing down just enough to recognize one's good fortune."

Director Matt Smukler tells PEOPLE that the movie "is inspired by my niece and her parents — and the way I've been able to watch them surrender themselves to their love for each other."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Two Disabled Parents in Touching Trailer for Wildflower
Wildflower (2023). Momentum Pictures

"What I couldn't have imagined was that for my directorial debut, this incredible dream cast would come together to show me new sides to these characters, in ways that were both powerful and laugh-out-loud funny," he adds.

In the trailer, Shipka's character Bea (short for Bambi, after the Disney deer) is shown being born to mom Sharon and dad Derek, and growing up happy yet in a "somewhat nontraditional" household.

"My whole life, I've been torn between wanting to get away from my parents and wanting to care for them," Bea says later in the trailer, after learning about her bright post-grad prospects.

"Maybe because you do everything for them, you convinced yourself they're helpless," says Bea's apparent love interest, played by Charlie Plummer (Looking for Alaska, Moonfall).

Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Two Disabled Parents in Touching Trailer for Wildflower
Wildflower (2023). Momentum Pictures

Elsewhere in the trailer, a teacher at Bea's school (Fifty Shades' Victor Rasuk) tells her he's anxiously awaiting her college applications that she keeps putting off.

"You've spent a very long time worrying about other people," he tells her. "I think it's time to focus on you for a while."

Written by Jana Savage, Wildflower first premiered back in September at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The upcoming movie also stars Alexandra Daddario, Brad Garrett, Reid Scott, Erika Alexander, Jacki Weaver and Jean Smart.

Wildflower hits theaters March 17, before streaming on digital and on demand March 21.

Related Articles
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Everything to Know About 'Creed III'
Pam and Jim, The Office
Who the Actors Behind Famous TV Couples Actually Married in Real Life
Best Books of 2023 so far
The Best Books of 2023 So Far (Updated February 2023)
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
Nicolas Cage's new movie The Old Way
Nicolas Cage Plays a Widower Seeking Revenge in New Western 'The Old Way' : Watch the Trailer
Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Eva Longoria and José Bastón's Relationship Timeline
Cheer Season 2
The Cast of 'Cheer': Where Are They Now?
Rachel McAdams as Barbara Simon, Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret Simon, and Benny Safdie as Herb Simon in Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Photo Credit: Dana Hawley
Beloved YA Books That Have Been Adapted Into Films
(L-R): Melanie Lynskey as Shauna, Tawny Cypress as Taissa, Juliette Lewis as Natalie and Christina Ricci as Misty in YELLOWJACKETS, “Sic Transit Gloria Mundi”. Photo credit: Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME.
Everything to Know About 'Yellowjackets' Season 2
Riley Keough Compares Mom Lisa Marie Presley to Her ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Character: ‘She Did Her Own Thing’
'Daisy Jones & The Six' TV Show: Everything to Know
SHOTGUN WEDDING
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Sissy Spacek’s Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing ‘Rough’ with Mom’s Oscar Growing Up: 'That Thing Is Heavy'
Sissy Spacek's Daughter Schuyler Fisk Recalls Playing 'Rough' with Mom's Oscar Growing Up
Actor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, CaliforniaActor Leslie Mann (L) and director Judd Apatow attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow's Relationship Timeline
Alone Together
Katie Holmes Reunites with Derek Luke in Sweet Trailer for 'Alone Together' — Which She Also Directs!
Spin Me Round exclusive Trailer
Alison Brie and Aubrey Plaza Go on a Wild Ride Through Italy in Trailer for 'Spin Me Round' : Watch
Darren Le Gallo and Amy Adams arrives at the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Amy Adams Is a Better Christmas Gift-Giver, Husband Darren Le Gallo Admits — but He's Improving