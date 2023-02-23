Kiernan Shipka Plays the Daughter of Two Disabled Parents in Touching Trailer for 'Wildflower'

Kiernan Shipka is torn between present and future in Wildflower.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the upcoming coming-of-age dramedy from Momentum Pictures, in which Shipka, 23, plays a high-schooler who must start thinking about her future while juggling caring for her intellectually disabled parents (Dash Mihok and Samantha Hyde, the latter in her film debut).

"Wildflower is a hilarious big-hearted celebration of family in all its variety," reads an official synopsis, describing it as "a coming-of-age film about growing up too fast and slowing down just enough to recognize one's good fortune."

Director Matt Smukler tells PEOPLE that the movie "is inspired by my niece and her parents — and the way I've been able to watch them surrender themselves to their love for each other."

Wildflower (2023). Momentum Pictures

"What I couldn't have imagined was that for my directorial debut, this incredible dream cast would come together to show me new sides to these characters, in ways that were both powerful and laugh-out-loud funny," he adds.

In the trailer, Shipka's character Bea (short for Bambi, after the Disney deer) is shown being born to mom Sharon and dad Derek, and growing up happy yet in a "somewhat nontraditional" household.

"My whole life, I've been torn between wanting to get away from my parents and wanting to care for them," Bea says later in the trailer, after learning about her bright post-grad prospects.

"Maybe because you do everything for them, you convinced yourself they're helpless," says Bea's apparent love interest, played by Charlie Plummer (Looking for Alaska, Moonfall).

Wildflower (2023). Momentum Pictures

Elsewhere in the trailer, a teacher at Bea's school (Fifty Shades' Victor Rasuk) tells her he's anxiously awaiting her college applications that she keeps putting off.

"You've spent a very long time worrying about other people," he tells her. "I think it's time to focus on you for a while."

Written by Jana Savage, Wildflower first premiered back in September at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

The upcoming movie also stars Alexandra Daddario, Brad Garrett, Reid Scott, Erika Alexander, Jacki Weaver and Jean Smart.

Wildflower hits theaters March 17, before streaming on digital and on demand March 21.