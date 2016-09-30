Wife of Deepwater Horizon Victim Breaks Down as She Recalls Husband's Last Trip Home Before Death: 'Jason, Would Have Never Let Me Worry'

The widow of one of the 11 people killed in the Deepwater Horizon disaster spoke through tears as she recalled her husband’s final trip home before he left to work on the oil rig that would claim his life.

“He did some very strange things that last hitch home that I thought was very weird, but I paid attention to all of that as much as I could,” Shelley Anderson told CNN of her late husband, Jason, on Friday.

“He also would never have told me anything to make me worry while he was out there on that rig.”

Jason was 35 years old when the Gulf Coast oil rig, Deepwater Horizon, burst into flames on April 20, 2010 – causing one of the worst environmental man-made disasters in history.

The infamous oil spill is now the subject of a film named after the rig starring Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell – a movie Anderson says honored the 11 victims.

“A lot of times we felt overshadowed by the actual oil spill instead of the death of those 11 men that we lost,” she told CNN.

“We did feel a little overshadowed by trying to cap the well which needed to be done but also we wanted to be recognized that somebody died – 11 people died and this movie does that.”

She added: “We’re very proud to be as part of this movie as we could have been. It’s an honor to see it on the screen. It’s hard.”

Deepwater Horizon: it’s about capturing the essence and the bravery

On that last trip home, Jason taught his wife how to change the batteries in their motor home and even went over his will with her, CNN reports. And Anderson said that although she is sure Jason confided in his father about problems with the rig, he would never have voiced his concerns to her.

“Jason, would have never let me worry in that way,” she said through tears.

Along with Anderson, Jason leaves behind two children.