Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Reunite to Sing Tear-Jerking Song from Hit Musical

Tears all around!

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, the original stars of the long-running hit Broadway show Wicked, reunited on stage for NBC’s A Very Wicked Halloween. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the house when they sweetly belted out “For Good” — a number about the two main characters realizing how much their lives have changed “for the better” after meeting each other.

Chenoweth, 50, and Menzel, 47, were last together in 2016, when they performed a duet from the show for the first time since they hung up their broom and wand after the 2004 Tony Awards. PEOPLE caught up with them before filming the reunion, where Menzel said she still feels connected to the show.

“It feels profound,” Menzel said of returning. “It’s an honor to have this opportunity to commemorate Wicked, but it also forces you to look back on your life and see what the experience has taught you, where you’ve come from, what your journey’s been like … I feel very emotional and reflective.”

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Wicked opened on Broadway on Oct. 30, 2003, and has gone on to become a cultural phenomenon — winning over 100 international awards (including three Tonys) and earning over $4.6 billion in global sales, with performances in over 100 cities across 16 countries around the world. Over 55 million people have seen the show worldwide.

The NBC special also featured Ariana Grande, the current Broadway cast as well as lead actresses from years before.