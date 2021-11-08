"James Corden in no way shape or form should be in or near the production of Wicked the movie," a statement on the petition reads. "That's pretty much it"

Wicked Petition Asking Universal to Not Cast James Corden in Movie Garners Over 35,000 Signatures

Many anticipating the upcoming film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked have one request for the casting team behind the project — don't hire James Corden.

Last week, a Change.org petition was created by user Mikel Miller that calls on Universal — the studio producing the forthcoming movie — to not cast the 43-year-old actor for any of the film's roles.

As of Monday morning, the petition had over 33,000 signatures from like-minded individuals calling for the actor and late-night host to be barred from the film.

Corden has previously starred in an array of musical movie adaptations in recent years, including Rob Marshall's Into the Woods, Tom Hooper's Cats, Ryan Murphy's The Prom and Kay Cannon's Cinderella, which was released on Amazon Prime earlier this year.

Wicked debuted on Broadway in October 2003 with Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Joel Grey as the original cast members playing Elphaba, Glinda and the Wizard, respectively.

The musical is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire, and tells the story of Elphaba's life prior to becoming known as the Wicked Witch of the West from L. Frank Baum's The Wonderful Wizard of Oz — which was later adapted into the classic 1939 film starring Judy Garland.

The original Broadway production won three Tony Awards and six Drama Desk Awards, as well as a Grammy Award.

The film version of the musical was initially set for release on Dec. 22, 2021, but it was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. In February, director Jon M. Chu confirmed he was set to helm the picture.

"These two witches!!" Chu wrote alongside photos of Grande, 28, and Erivo, 34, finding out they'd been cast. "The emotional moment I got to tell @cynthiaerivo and @arianagrande that they were our Elphaba and Galinda in the @WickedMovie for @unistudios 😭😭😭wait until you see what they bring!! It is other worldly. Ahhhhh!!!"

In a post of her own, Erivo shared a photo of a pink and green floral arrangement that Grande had sent her with a note that read: "Dear Cynthia, honored doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

Grande also received flowers from her costar in Glinda and Elphaba's signature colors and a note that began with "pink goes good with green."