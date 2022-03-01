Cynthia Erivo, who is playing Elphaba, recently teased during the SAG Awards that rehearsals start in July

Everything to Know About the Wicked Movie Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

The Wicked movie already sounds magical.

Universal's film adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical ⁠— which is based on the 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire ⁠— was first announced all the way back in 2016. Since then, we've slowly gotten more details about the production.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the SAG Awards red carpet, Erivo further teased what's in store, noting that she's been bonding with Grande to prepare for filming.

"Ariana and I have been meeting and chatting and talking and building our own relationship because we know that it's a sisterhood and we want to be ready and prepared to be there for one another," she told E!'s Laverne Cox.

"It's the most delightful thing ever," she continued. "We sat for like three hours on the floor of my house and just chatted and talked about everything."

As more details about the film are announced, read ahead for everything we know.

Who is in the Wicked movie cast?

So far, Erivo and Grande are the only actors attached to the project.

Following their casting announcements, Kristin Chenoweth, who originated the role of Glinda in Broadway's Wicked, Grande and Erivo her seal of approval.

"I'm not sure if I've ever been this proud. From the very first day I met you ... you were destined for this role. Congratulations @arianagrande!" Chenoweth wrote on Instagram. "The best Glinda you will be with @cynthiaerivo by your side 💗💚 I love you!! 🧚‍♀️👑🪄 @wickedmovie @wicked_musical #wicked."

Idina Menzel, who originated the role of Elphaba on Broadway, also showed love for Erivo and Grande, writing, "Congrats to two amazing women. May it change your lives for the better forever and ever as it has for us. So much love."

While there are many fan favorites for the yet-to-be-cast roles of Fiyero, Boq, and Nessarose, a petition went around in November 2021 asking Universal not to cast James Corden, who has starred in other musical movie productions like Cats and The Prom.

Who is directing the Wicked movie?

Tony-award winner Stephen Daldry was originally supposed to direct, but he officially exited the production in October 2020.

toska husted Credit: Courtesy toska husted

Jon M. Chu — the mastermind behind Crazy Rich Asians and the film adaptation of Broadway's In the Heights — was later tapped to helm the film in February 2021.

Additionally, a handful of people from the original Broadway musical will be returning for the film. Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman, who co-wrote the music and lyrics to the Broadway show, are adapting the screenplay, while Marc Platt will return as a producer.

How will the Wicked movie be different from the musical?

On the SAG Awards red carpet, Erivo revealed that the movie adaptation of Wicked will be slightly different from the original.

"I think it's going to be unlike anything you've ever seen before," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think we're going to enjoy the magic of it. We're going to try and put our own spin on what we know already and show you a story about two women [who] are sisters."

Schwartz previously shared that the movie will also include new music.

"I can tell you that at least as of now there will be probably four new songs in the movie," he said back in 2016, according to Playbill. He also noted that three of those songs are newly written, while the other was cut from the Broadway production.

toska husted Credit: Courtesy toska husted

When does the Wicked movie start filming?

During Erivo's conversation with ET, she revealed that she and Grande officially go into rehearsals for the film in July. That means filming will likely begin before the end of the year.

When is the Wicked movie release date?